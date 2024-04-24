Meditab Dominates 2024 Black Book Survey With Top Rating in Endocrinology
Meditab Software, Inc., a prominent healthcare technology provider, was honored with thirteen awards at the 2024 Black Book Research Awards.
We are honored to be acknowledged as leaders in multiple specialties, reaffirming our mission to empower healthcare providers with innovative technology.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meditab Software, Inc., a prominent healthcare technology provider, was honored with thirteen awards at the 2024 Black Book Research Awards.
The company's flagship software solution, Intelligent Medical Software (IMS), set a new record by securing the first position in endocrinology, up from the twelfth position in the 2023 rankings.
Apart from endocrinology, Meditab received individual awards for the following specialties:
Allergy & Immunology
Chiropractic
Dermatology
Gastroenterology
Internal Medicine
Nephrology
Otolaryngology (ENT)
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Podiatry
Urology
Furthermore, IMS earned recognition for providing the best ambulatory EHR solution for small practices with two to five physicians. "Securing thirteen awards at the 2024 Black Book Research Awards is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team at Meditab,” said Ronak Kotecha, Director of Sales. “We are honored to be acknowledged as leaders in multiple specialties, reaffirming our mission to empower healthcare providers with innovative technology."
Black Book Market Research has long been recognized as a premier source of insights into healthcare technology, renowned for its rigorous methodologies and unbiased evaluations. The accolades Meditab received in the 2024 survey underscore the significance of these awards.
“As a company committed to excellence, we value Black Book's reputation and the trust it instills in the industry,” said Paragi Patel, CEO. “We are grateful for their recognition and, more importantly, for the trust and support of our providers and the entire practice community. We remain dedicated to advancing healthcare technology to serve specialty providers better."
Black Book Research — Black Book Market Research is a full-service, healthcare–centric market research and public opinion research company. Founded in 2002, the company now serves many prominent national and international clients, including Fortune 2000 companies. Black Book Rankings offers complete quantitative and qualitative research services, excelling in the design of customized surveys and research approaches to meet specific client needs in healthcare, technology, pharmaceutics, higher education, finance, and business services.
Meditab Software, Inc. — Headquartered in Sacramento, California, Meditab Software develops innovative technology solutions to help medical practices improve patient care, administrative workflows, and revenue. Since its founding in 1998, Meditab has helped thousands of practices across the country grow and succeed with its multi-award-winning, multi-certified flagship product, IMS.
