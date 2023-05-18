Meditab Software Earns 13 Black Book Research Awards in 2023 Rankings
Meditab Software, Inc., a leading healthcare technology provider, earned 13 rankings in the 2023 Black Book Research Awards, setting a record for the company.SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meditab Software, Inc., a leading healthcare technology provider, earned 13 rankings in the 2023 Black Book Research Awards, setting a record for the company.
Contributing to this year’s breakout success, Black Book recognized Meditab’s innovative software solutions in all-new fields, including otolaryngology, chiropractics, and gastroenterology.
As a leader in specialty-specific EHR software, Meditab received individual awards for:
- Allergy & Immunology
- Chiropractics
- Dermatology
- Endocrinology
- Otolaryngology (ENT)
- Gastroenterology
- Internal Medicine
- Nephrology
- Pediatrics
- Plastic Surgery
- Podiatry
- Urology
In addition to individual specialties, Meditab’s Intelligent Medical Software (IMS) was ranked across all fields as a leading ambulatory EHR solution for small practices (2-5 physicians).
“We are excited to not only maintain our past accolades but expand our reputation for delivering effective, high-quality solutions,” said Meditab Director Of Sales Ronak Kotecha. “The 2023 Black Book Awards confirm that Meditab is succeeding in its mission to deliver best-in-class healthcare technology and is truly making a difference in the industry.”
Black Book Market Research’s reputation as one of the industry’s preeminent authorities on healthcare technology further establishes Meditab’s core IMS system as an industry-leading software solution. With an emphasis on non-biased reporting and scoring methods, Black Book Research Awards are recognized as among the most authentic in the industry. Propelled by incredible advancements and updates that are helping practices schedule faster, reduce errors, and improve productivity, IMS is quickly becoming the go-to solution for professionals in every field.
Reflecting on the recent achievement, Meditab CEO Paragi Patel stated, “As we celebrate 25 years in business, there is no better way to celebrate such a historic milestone than having all our hard work recognized by the healthcare community. We appreciate the opportunity this achievement has given us to both reflect on our accomplishments and look forward to what’s coming.“
Black Book Research — Black Book Market Research is a full-service, healthcare–centric market research and public opinion research company. Founded in 2002, the company now serves many prominent national and international clients, including Fortune 2000 companies. Black Book Rankings offer complete quantitative and qualitative research services, excelling in the design of customized surveys and research approaches to meet specific client needs in healthcare, technology, pharmaceutics, higher education, finance, and business services.
Meditab Software, Inc. — Headquartered in Sacramento, California, Meditab Software develops innovative technology solutions to help medical practices improve patient care, administrative workflows, and revenue. Since its founding in 1998, Meditab has helped thousands of practices across the country grow and succeed with its multi-award-winning, multi-certified flagship product, IMS.
Kaitlyn Schnell
Meditab Software, Inc.
+1 844-463-3482
info@meditab.com
