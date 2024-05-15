Face Verification from Neurotechnology Used by MSC Cruises in their Mobile and Web Applications
Face Verification from Neurotechnology is used to automatically capture the guest’s photo in the pre-cruise check-in phase, which is performed by the passenger on their personal device.
Face Verification ensures that the captured photo is compliant with the ICAO standards defined in ISO 19794-5, so that the photo matches all the quality criteria and will later be suitable for MSC embarkation operations.
Neurotechnology’s Face Verification system allows MSC Cruises to ensure the compliance of photos captured in the cruise pre-enrollment phase.
The solution provided by Neurotechnology represents an incremental step towards the compliance of international maritime and cruise regulations on security standards.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a global provider of high-precision biometric solutions, today announced that its Face Verification system is used by MSC Cruises in the company’s MSC for Me mobile application and in the MSC web portal. Neurotechnology provided its Face Verification SDK and Web Service to MSC Cruises for integration within the existing MSC Cruises mobile application for Android and iOS as well as for the MSC Cruises web application.
— Luca Pronzati, Chief Digital Technology Officer in MSC Cruises
Face Verification from Neurotechnology is used to automatically capture the guest’s photo in the pre-cruise check-in phase, which is performed by the passenger on their personal device. The photo is later saved in MSC Cruises’ onboard systems for security purposes, and it will be used during the entire cruise.
The software components provided by Neurotechnology enable the capturing of face images directly from the live streams of the passenger’s mobile camera or a PC web cam. Face Verification ensures that the captured photo is compliant with the ICAO standards defined in ISO 19794-5, so that the photo matches all the quality criteria and will later be suitable for MSC embarkation operations.
The captured photo makes the guest easily recognizable by the crew staff. The system ensures good quality and contrast of the face image while ensuring that the passenger is looking straight into the camera and that the face and eyes are not occluded by any object, including hats and sunglasses.
“We are delighted that MSC Cruises has chosen to include Neurotechnology Face Verification in their applications,” said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. “The quality of our biometric products has been well recognized in the security industry for many years, particularly in the government sector. We are glad to prove how our technology is flexible and can successfully be adopted to provide value in other market verticals.”
The process of photo acquisition, through the digital channels of MSC Cruises, involves millions of cruise guests every year around the world. MSC officers operating at the terminal and on board are able to easily compare the owner of the personal ID document shown during embarkation with the photo collected in the pre-cruise digital channels, which is checked by Neurotechnology's solution and transferred to the onboard systems.
“This new feature embedded in our digital channels, the MSC for Me App and MSC website, further elevates the customer experience of our guests by ensuring an even smoother and faster embarkation process,” says Luca Pronzati, Chief Digital Technology Officer in MSC Cruises. “The solution provided by Neurotechnology represents an incremental step towards the compliance of international maritime and cruise regulations on security standards, only possible through the partnership set up with the Neurotechnology team and their commitment towards the end result."
About Face Verification
The Neurotechnology Face Verification system allows the integration of facial authentication into enterprise and consumer applications for mobile devices and PCs. It can be used for digital solutions like onboarding, pre-enrollment, payment, e-services and all other applications that need enhanced security through biometric face recognition, ICAO checks and presentation attack detection.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, the Ghana General Elections, the Democratic Republic of the Congo Voter Deduplication and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
About MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises is the world’s third-largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share and deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest-growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand – has a modern fleet of 22 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels. The fleet is projected to grow to 25 cruise ships by 2027 with options for other vessel orders in place through 2030.
