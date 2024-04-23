Commerce Announces Recipients for Route 66 Grant Program

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) recently named the 11 projects that have been selected to receive awards from the Oklahoma Route 66 Grant Program. In December, Commerce announced the application process had opened to allow communities to apply for funding available to municipalities, nonprofits and government entities located on Route 66. The Oklahoma Route 66 Commission, comprised of nine commissioners, determined the award recipients based on the predetermined selection criteria.

“We received many impressive applications for the first round of Route 66 Commission grants, and I am thrilled with the eleven projects that were selected,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “With the centennial celebration quickly approaching, there has never been a better time to invest in the Mother Road. Tourism is the front door to economic development, and this grant will be a catalyst for development across Oklahoma.”

The following projects were awarded funds through the Oklahoma Route 66 Grant Program:

Chelsea Area Historical Society

City of Chandler

City of El Reno

City of Erick

City of Sapulpa

City of Weatherford

Freedom Ranch Inc. dba Wings of Freedom (Tulsa, Okla.)

Miami Main Street

The Route 66 Alliance (Tulsa, Okla.)

Threatt Filling Station Foundation (Luther, Okla.)

Town of Luther

“It’s exciting to see the trust the legislators and Governor afforded this Commission be put into action,” said Thomas Tillerson, Chairman of the Route 66 Commission. “The Commission graded and vetted over 50 applications and awarded over $6.3 million in the first grant cycle. We can’t wait to see what this $6.3 million can yield in return along the historic Mother Road here in Oklahoma.”

A second application phase for communities to submit projects is currently open and will close July 19, 2024, at 5 p.m. To be eligible, projects must support historic preservation or promote economic development on Route 66. Projects may be used for capital investments and/or a very limited number of promotional purposes. Examples of possible projects could be placemaking, facility enhancement, preservation efforts, new construction, planning, research, signage, etc. Oklahoma Route 66 Grant requests must range from $25,000 to $2 million.

For more information, visit www.okcommerce.gov/route66grant.