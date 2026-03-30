Tulsa to Host Leaders In Community-driven Main Street Revitalization at 2026 Main Street Now Conference

Main Street America, in partnership with Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Main Street Center and Visit Tulsa, will host the 2026 Main Street Now Conference at the Arvest Convention Center, April 13-15.

The annual Main Street Now Conference is the largest convening of community leaders, civic officials, and industry professionals working at the intersection of economic development, civic infrastructure and historic preservation.

“We are excited to bring Main Street Now 2026 to Tulsa,” says Erin Barnes, President and CEO at Main Street America. “Tulsa, Oklahoma’s 27 nationally designated Main Streets, and the centennial year of Route 66 offer a rich backdrop for equipping local leaders with inspiration and tools to serve as agents of meaningful connection and resilient renewal in Main Streets across America.”

Over the course of three days, an anticipated 1900 attendees from across the country will participate in more than 100 education sessions, hands-on mobile workshops and special events in Tulsa and surrounding communities. The schedule also includes 200 speakers presenting a variety of topics, from evergreen strategies for Main Street revitalization to approaches related to the conference’s theme, Main Street at the Crossroads: Building Durable Futures.

The conference will also showcase Tulsa’s four nationally designated Main Street districts – Tulsa Global, Historic Greenwood, Kendall Whittier and Tulsa Route 66.

Itinerary highlights include:

Opening Plenary – Monday, April 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Tulsa Theater

The official start of the 2026 Main Street Now Conference, featuring a dynamic performance by the Tulsa Indian Club; remarks from Erin Barnes (President and CEO at Main Street America), Buffy Skee (State Main Street Director, Oklahoma Main Street Center), Governor Kevin Stitt (Governor of Oklahoma), Rhys Martin (Preserve Route 66 Manager at the National Trust for Historic Preservation), and Carol Quillen (President and CEO at the National Trust for Historic Preservation); and the 2026 Great American Main Street Awards ceremony recognizing three communities for their exceptional achievements in advancing preservation-based revitalization efforts.

The Durability of Main Street: Lessons, Momentum, and the Road Ahead –Tuesday, April 14, 9-10 a.m., Arvest Convention Center

A reflective and forward-looking conversation between Kennedy Smith (Senior Researcher at Institute for Local Self-Reliance) and Erin Barnes (President and CEO at Main Street America), on the evolution of the Main Street movement and the power it continues to hold today.

Main Street Matters: The State of Economic Development – Wednesday, April 15, 9-10 a.m., Arvest Convention Center

Nathan Ohle (President & CEO of the International Economic Development Council) will provide a Main Street-centric “State of Economic Development” address, followed by a fireside chat and Q&A with Erin Barnes (President and CEO at Main Street America).

Closing Celebration– Wednesday, April 15, 4:15-5:30 p.m., Arvest Convention Cente r

Remarks by the Oklahoma Main Street Center and Main Street America leadership; announcement of the host city for the 2027 Main Street Now Conference; and the 2026 Mary Means Leadership Awards ceremony, honoring three individuals for their contributions to the Main Street movement.

The conference was previously held in Tulsa in 1992, in correspondence with the 66th anniversary of Route 66. Exactly 34 years later, the 2026 Main Street Now Conference returns as part of the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road, which serves as the lifeblood of countless Main Streets and their small towns across America.

For media inquiries and press pass requests, email Alicia Gallo, agallo@mainstreet.org. On-site inquiries related to the Opening Plenary on Monday, April 13, can be made at the Tulsa Theater (105 Reconciliation Way); on-site inquiries related to the conference and programming April 14-15 can be made at the registration desk located in Arvest Convention Center, Ballroom North Gallery, Level 1 (100 Civic Center Drive).

More information and program details are available at mainstreet.org/now2026.

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About Main Street America

Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Today, the network includes more than 1,600 communities across the country working to build stronger places through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, the Main Street movement has resulted in $115.27 billion reinvested locally, 181,647 net new businesses, 815,894 net gain in jobs, 345,801 buildings rehabbed, and 37.3 million volunteer hours. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.

About Main Street Now Conference

Main Street Now is the largest national conference of local leaders working to advance preservation-based economic opportunity in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. This annual event provides learning experiences that equip local leaders with time-tested and innovative strategies to strengthen the social, civic, and economic fabric of their communities.