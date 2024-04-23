14 Performances in 10 Days: an ambitious first for Chicago Academy for the Arts Music Students
Spring Music Festival begins Wednesday April 23 at Chicago Academy for the Arts; Jazz, Electronic, Vocal performances across several genres.CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a series of firsts and in advance of graduation, Chicago Academy for the Arts kicks off the 2024 Spring Music Festival on Wednesday April 23, 2024. The music series is a robust display of student talent with 14 performances over 10 days at the Chicago Academy for the Arts Concert Hall. All performances are free (with the exception of the series finale on May 10th) and open to the public. A complete list of performances is available here. Featured performances include:
That Old Feeling: An Evening of Song
Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m.
Jazz voice students Cal Youngleson and the Vocal Jazz Ensemble, co-directed by Cal Youngleson and Nicholas Olynciw. Admission: Free
Piano Studio Classical and Jazz Recital
Tuesday, April 30 at 5:00 p.m.
The performance highlights a unique classical and jazz repertoire, performed by the Music Department and Elective Lessons students of Marianne Parker and Nicholas Olynciw. Admission: Free
Classical Vocal Showcase
Tuesday, May 7 at 5:00 p.m.
Art song, arias, and opera are brilliantly performed by Music Department voice students. Featured works include pieces by Mozart, Handel, Fauré, Schumann, Duke, and others in various languages with supertitle translation. Additionally, students will perform staged scenes from the Act I finale of Domenico Cimarosa's 1792 opera, Il Matrimonio Segreto (The Secret Marriage). Admission: Free
Electronic Ensemble
Wednesday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.
Recording Arts and Commercial Music students' third annual installment of digitally crafted electronic music. Original music is performed live for the very first time. Students use state-of-the-art software, controllers, and technology to create immersive, energetic performances. Admission: Free
Without Genre 3.0
Friday, May 10 at 4:45 p.m. and an encore performance at 7:00 p.m.
A diverse range of styles of music are blended to create an unique and memorable listening experience. Attendees will feel and hear the fluidity and ambiguity between genres and styles. At the conclusion of each of the two performances, the audience will vote for their favorite performances. The top three works will be recorded at the Justin Tranter Recording Studio inside the Music Department at Chicago Academy for the Arts. Admission: $12 adult, $6 students
