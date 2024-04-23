Teenage Lyme Disease Activist Olivia Goodreau’s Memoir “But She Looks Fine” Adapted into a Musical
Olivia Goodreau's "But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism" paperback, updated version available May 28, 2024.
Denver Public High School Premiers Adaptation of Teenage Activist's Memoir for their Spring Musical
I am honored that Abraham Lincoln High School Drama has adapted my story into a musical. By bringing my memoir to the stage, I hope to inspire others to fight for a better future.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teenage Lyme Disease Activist Olivia Goodreau’s Memoir “But She Looks Fine” adapted into a musical.
LivLyme Foundation Founder Olivia Goodreau, at just 19 years old, proudly announces the premiere of "But She Looks Fine: The Musical," an adaptation based on her memoir, "But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism." This inspiring production, written and directed by Lyme warrior and drama program leader Danya Firestone, brings Olivia's remarkable journey to the stage.
The premiere will be hosted at Denver Public School’s Abraham Lincoln High School and will feature a special opening night attended by Olivia Goodreau herself, alongside distinguished guests including Senator John Hickenlooper, Former Governor Roy Romer, and Retired Colonel Nicole Malachowski, the first female Air Force Thunderbird pilot and Lyme advocate.
"But She Looks Fine: The Musical" is a testament to resilience, courage, and the power of storytelling. Through captivating music and heartfelt performances, audiences will embark on a transformative journey, shedding light on the challenges faced by a young girl battling illness, navigating bullies, and becoming an advocate for herself and others.
Olivia Goodreau expresses her gratitude, stating, "I am honored that Abraham Lincoln High School Drama has adapted my story into a musical. By bringing my memoir to the stage, I hope to inspire others to fight for a better future, whether for themselves or their loved ones."
Holiday Goodreau, Executive Director of LivLyme, adds, “As a Denver Public School Alumni, I am thrilled that Olivia’s memoir was adapted into ALHS’s spring musical. What an honor!”
About Olivia Goodreau:
Olivia Goodreau founded the LivLyme Foundation at age 12 after battling tick-borne diseases since the age of 7. The nonprofit organization provides financial assistance to families of children struggling with Lyme disease, funds scientists conducting Lyme and tick-borne disease research, and delivers tick education and awareness. In "But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism," Olivia, who is now 19 and a freshman at UCLA describes her long road to a diagnosis and her inspiration for founding the LivLyme Foundation. She also takes readers behind the scenes sharing some of her many accomplishments, which include helping pass the Kay Hagan Tick Act, testifying to Congress and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, developing the TickTracker app and later, the LongHaul Tracker app, and more. Her dedication to raising awareness and supporting fellow survivors has inspired countless individuals worldwide.
About the Director/Playwright, Danya Firestone:
Danya Firestone, is also a Lyme warrior herself and Dean of Culture at Abraham Lincoln High school situated in a working-class neighborhood in Southwest Denver. She also runs their after-school, bilingual (English & Spanish) drama program. “I feel very lucky to get to both support students during the day and create theater with them after school," says Firestone. Firestone brings her personal experience and creative vision to "But She Looks Fine: The Musical." Through her leadership and dedication, Firestone has crafted a poignant and impactful production that will leave a lasting impression on audiences.
“While we were limited with resources I can proudly declare my love for this work. I believe we have the best intentions at heart, and I am confident this original masterpiece is of profound work." -Ugene (drama student)
About Abraham Lincoln High School:
Lincoln High School, situated in a working-class neighborhood in Southwest Denver, serves a primarily Latino student body. The school is committed to providing opportunities for its diverse student population.
The premier of "But She Looks Fine: The Musical” debuts right before Lyme Disease Awareness Month. The observance, held annually in May, is a critical time to educate the public about Lyme disease prevention and treatment as the weather warms and people increasingly spend time outdoors, potentially exposing themselves to tick bites.
About the LivLyme Foundation:
The LivLyme Foundation, founded by Olivia Goodreau, aims to eradicate Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through funding, treatment and research, as well as promoting tick education and awareness globally. Learn more at LivLymeFoundation.org.
About Lyme disease:
Lyme disease is most often transmitted by tick bites and has been found in all 50 states and in more than 60 countries. Public awareness of its symptoms and possible contraction is critical. The CDC estimates that more than 476,000+ Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year. This is 1.5 times greater than the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer annually, and seven times the number of people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS annually.
"But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism" is available for purchase via Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paper back edition will be available May 28, 2024. For more information, including book tour dates, visit ButSheLooksFineBook.com.
Deviant Quill Reviews praised the book, calling it "a must-read for anyone looking for inspiration and motivation to overcome life's challenges" and noting that "Olivia's honesty and vulnerability make her story relatable and engaging to readers of any age."
Event Details:
Show Times:
- FRI. APR 26TH 2024, 6:00 PM
- SAT. APR 27TH 2024, 12:00 PM
- MON. APR 29TH 2024, 4:00 PM
- TUE. APR 30TH 2024, 6:00 PM
Tickets:
https://www.our.show/alhsdrama/butshelooksfine
Location:
Abraham Lincoln High School
2285 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80219
United States
For those in need, free tickets are available via promo code (email alhsdramaprogram@gmail.com for promo).
Join us for this unforgettable evening of theater, advocacy, and community support. Together, let us raise awareness, celebrate resilience, and inspire change.
