Legal Shred Expands Secure Record Management Services with Acquisition of Record Storage Solutions Inc.
Legal Shred is delighted to announce the acquistion of Records Storage Solutions
Legal Shred is committed to a seamless transition for Record Storage Solutions Inc. clients and looks forward to providing them with the same exceptional level of service they have come to expect.”DEER PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Shred, a leading provider of confidential document destruction services, today announced the acquisition of Record Storage Solutions Inc., a trusted name in secure records storage and management. This strategic move expands Legal Shred’s service offerings and strengthens its commitment to comprehensive information security solutions for businesses and individuals.
“We are thrilled to welcome Record Storage Solutions Inc. to the Legal Shred family,” said Sean Fredricks, CEO of Legal Shred. “Their dedication to secure records storage and exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with our mission. This acquisition empowers us to provide an even wider range of solutions to help our clients protect their sensitive information throughout its entire lifecycle.”
Record Storage Solutions Inc. has built a strong reputation for its secure, compliant, and climate-controlled storage facilities. Clients across various industries, including healthcare, finance, and legal, have relied on its expertise to store critical documents and data safely.
“We are excited to partner with Legal Shred,” said Leah Bahnatka, CEO of Record Storage Solutions Inc. Their commitment to data security and client satisfaction makes them an ideal partner. Together, we can offer our clients an unparalleled level of information management services.”
Legal Shred clients have access to:
-Secure and compliant document storage: Offsite storage solutions are designed to protect sensitive records from unauthorized access and damage.
-Records retrieval and delivery: Convenient and secure retrieval and delivery of documents whenever needed.
-Records inventory and management: Detailed stored records tracking and management for simplified compliance.
About Legal Shred
Legal Shred is a leading provider of secure document destruction and information management solutions. The company offers on-site and off-site shredding services, hard drive destruction, media destruction, and secure records storage, helping businesses and individuals protect their sensitive data. Part of i-SIGMA, International Secure Information Governance & Management Association, Legal Shred is a NAID AAA Certified Company.
