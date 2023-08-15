For the 3rd Time, Legal Shred Makes the Inc. 5000, in 2023
Inc. revealed today that Legal Shred is ranked on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Legal Shred is ranked on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is an affirmation of Legal Shred's mission to revolutionize secure document destruction and data management. By setting new industry benchmarks and consistently exceeding expectations, we're not only protecting our clients' information but also shaping the future of secure data handling." says Sean Fredricks, CEO of Legal Shred.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
Fredricks says “Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the third time is a testament to Legal Shred's unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and client satisfaction. We're proud to stand among the nation's fastest-growing companies, and this achievement underscores our dedication to excellence.”
Legal Shred has emerged as a prominent leader in the field of secure document destruction and data management. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality and compliance, the company has achieved remarkable milestones in its journey. One of its most notable achievements is revolutionizing the way businesses handle sensitive information, mitigating risks associated with data breaches and identity theft. Legal Shred's innovative approach to shredding services, bolstered by cutting-edge technology and a team of skilled professionals, has set new industry standards. Their dedication to environmentally responsible practices, such as recycling shredded materials, further underscores their commitment to sustainability. Through fostering trust, prioritizing security, and consistently surpassing expectations, Legal Shred has not only safeguarded countless clients' confidential information but has also established itself as a trailblazer in the realm of secure data management.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
