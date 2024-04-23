Governor Abbott Announces New Crystal Window And Door Systems Manufacturing Facility in Mansfield

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Crystal Window and Door Systems TX, LTD. will construct an advanced manufacturing facility and regional corporate headquarters in Mansfield. Crystal Window and Door Systems TX, LTD., a subsidiary of Crystal Window and Door Systems, LTD., is a national manufacturer of quality, energy-efficient vinyl and aluminum windows and high-end fenestration systems. The project will create 504 new jobs and more than $121 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $3,150,000 has been extended to Crystal Window and Door Systems TX, LTD. In addition, the company received a $15,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.



“'Made in Texas' is a powerful global brand, and I congratulate Crystal Window and Door Systems on this significant investment in our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “When choosing where to locate or expand their businesses, more and more innovative industry leaders choose Texas. This new advanced manufacturing facility and regional headquarters will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans in Mansfield and millions in capital investment to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. I look forward to celebrating continued success for Crystal Window and Door Systems as we work together to build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come."



"Congratulations to Crystal Window and Door Systems and the entire Mansfield community," said Senator Brian Birdwell. "This grant will support the creation of several hundred jobs and opportunities for the citizens in this community, and it represents a tremendous capital investment in Mansfield. I am proud that this company decided to choose Mansfield as their next location to expand, and I want to welcome them to the great state of Texas."



"Congratulations to Crystal Window and Door Systems, LTD. on choosing Mansfield as the site of their largest investment in company history," said Representative David Cook. "It's been my sincere honor to work with the Chen Family with Crystal Window, Senator Birdwell, Mansfield City Council, and the Mansfield Economic Development Corporation to bring over 500 high-paying jobs and significant capital investment to House District 96. My sincere thanks to Governor Abbott and Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz for their steadfast support of fostering an economy where Texas businesses can thrive."



“I started this company in 1990 with a small commercial operation in New York City, and with focus, determination, and a lot of hard work with dedicated employees, Crystal is now a national manufacturer with five major production facilities across the country,” said Crystal Chairman and Founder Thomas Chen. “Our products are used in some of the most notable buildings throughout the nation, and I am thrilled to bring our expertise to the great state of Texas.”



“Crystal is excited to join the incredible growth in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metro region with a new regional headquarters and production facility,” said Crystal President Steve Chen. “The company has a strong track record of success, with over three decades of growth and expansion. Crystal is looking forward to contributing to the Texas economy by adding good-paying jobs, supplying local builders, contractors, and developers with quality products, and engaging local material and service providers.”



"It's clear that Mansfield is the perfect home for the Crystal Windows and Door Systems regional headquarters," said Mansfield City Manager Joe Smolinski. "This industry leader will help us become an innovation hub in Texas."



"They say, 'When God closes a door, he opens a window,' but I believe this partnership is a wide open door and window for Mansfield and the state of Texas," said Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans. "This is economic development in action, and it would not be possible without the hard work of city and state staff showing why Mansfield and Texas are where businesses want to be."



View more information about Crystal Window and Door Systems.

