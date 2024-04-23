InventionHome® Inventor Creates Stovetop Cookware Featuring Integrated Compartments for Separating Food While Cooking
Jewell M. of Harleysville, PA is the creator of The Hotter, The Better, a pot, pan, skillet, or other stovetop cookware featuring one or more dividers that separate food. Chefs can utilize the pots and pans to heat and cook different types of foods on a stovetop, in the same cookware item, without food overflowing and combining. The device is comprised of a divided pot, pan, or fryer to keep food hot without the use of a microwave.
The dividers are constructed using the same material as the cookware and help to maintain the temperature of food, as well as keeping it separated from other food items within the same dish. The pan interior may be divided into two or more sections as needed. Users can choose which type of pot or pan, and the number of dividers required to heat their food. Any food item heated or cooked in the pot/pan is kept separate from other foods via the dividers. The compartments and dividers help improve the enjoyment of different meats, vegetables, and other foods prepared on the stovetop.
The market for stovetop cookware encompasses a wide range of products designed for cooking on traditional stovetops, including gas, electric, and induction cooktops. Stovetop cookware includes pots, pans, skillets, saucepans, Dutch ovens, griddles, and specialty cookware like woks or crepe pans. The market offers a diverse range of sizes, shapes, and functionalities to accommodate different cooking techniques and recipes.
Cookware manufacturers continuously innovate to offer features that enhance cooking experiences, such as ergonomic handles, heat-resistant coatings, multi-ply construction for even heating, non-stick properties, and compatibility with different heat sources. Jewell’s product, The Hotter, The Better, is the type of product manufacturers are looking for—an innovative, versatile cooking tool that can be customized to accommodate multiple niches. The dividers and compartments are unique and offer significant upgrades and enhancements to current products.
Jewell filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her The Hotter, The Better product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Hotter, The Better can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
