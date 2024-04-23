Joint statement on Bill 12: B.C. to convene online safety action table

CANADA, April 23 - Premier David Eby, as well as representatives from Meta, TikTok, Snap and X, has issued the following statement on Bill 12:

“Since the introduction of Bill 12, the Province of British Columbia has been engaging with many industry sectors, including the technology sector. The internet has changed how we interact with each other. Digital platforms are powerful tools, which can connect family members and loved ones and are places where we find like-minded people. Places where community is built and sustained. But the internet is also a place where criminals and scammers are constantly seeking new ways to find and extort potential victims.

“When the Province first announced it would be pursuing public-harms legislation, Premier David Eby stood with the parents of Carson Cleland. Carson was deceived by an online predator, tormented and sexually extorted. He took his own life before his parents were aware of what was happening.

“Premier Eby made a promise to Carson’s parents that his government would find ways to make sure Carson left behind a legacy that will help protect other young people. Helping young people stay safe online is one of the most important challenges facing families, parents and social media companies today.

“We’re pleased to share that Meta, Snap, TikTok and X have agreed to work collaboratively with the Government of British Columbia to move forward this important work. Together, we are forming the BC Online Safety Action Table.

“This is an opportunity to bring experts, parents, technology companies and government together to build on expertise and shared experience, and discuss new ways of helping young people have safe experiences online, together. The Province will place Bill 12 on hold as we convene the first meeting of the table to discuss the tangible steps we can take to help ensure British Columbians have safe, empowering experiences online. Through this work, kids will be better protected from online harms before they happen.

“We appreciate that Meta has also committed to working with B.C.’s emergency management officials to help amplify official information for people in emergency situations like wildfires.

“Our commitment to every parent is that we will do everything we can to keep their families safe, online and in our communities.”