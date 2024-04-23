Decent work towards 2050: Joint ILO-PIF Pacific Tripartite High-Level Dialogue opens

ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa greets Fiji President Wiliame Katonivere. © ILO

SUVA, Fiji (ILO News) – The Pacific Tripartite High-Level Dialogue on Decent Work and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent has opened in Suva, Fiji with a call for concerted and collaborative action to ensure decent work and social justice in the region.

Fiji President Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere presided over the opening of the High-Level Dialogue.

“Decent work is essential for prosperity and the development of the Pacific. In solidarity we can create a world where every worker is valued, every voice heard and every individual can strive for a life of dignity and fulfillment,” President Katonivere said.

Taking place from 23-26 April 2024, the event is organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS).

The High-Level Dialogue brings together representatives of governments, workers’, and employers’ organizations from across the Pacific. It will help drive forward a coordinated and inclusive approach to the labour-related challenges and opportunities facing the region while shaping priorities to strengthen employment growth and decent work.

Speaking at the opening, Chihoko-Asada Miyakawa, ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific highlighted how the challenges and opportunities facing the Pacific demand a coordinated and inclusive approach.

“By bringing together governments, employers, and workers' organizations, we can foster consensus-building and ensure that policies are grounded in the needs and aspirations of all stakeholders,” she said.

More than 60 delegates are taking part – including seven ministers – representing governments, workers’, and employers’ organizations from 13 countries. They are joined by representatives of non-ILO Member States, civil society, UN agencies and international organizations.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Secretary General Henry Puna welcomed the opportunity provided by the tripartite representatives, “to enjoy frank and open people-to-people sharing on the realities facing our human resources and labour realities in the Pacific. Increasingly, our leaders want to see more synergies and solutions shaping the workforce and people power driving our Pacific future – one where no one is left behind,” he said.

During the four-day event, participants will share insights, experiences and best practices relating to labour policies, employment opportunities, social protection, skills development, human mobility as well as sustainable and inclusive economic development.

Fiji Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Hon. Agni Deo Singh said,” The event will assist in unifying the Pacific voice globally where the region’s priorities and values are heard and respected on the international stage, in ensuring decent work and sustainable inclusive economic development amidst challenges faced by climate change.

Highlights include the signing of a cooperation agreement between PIFs and ILO, the presentation of the Pacific Employment and Social Monitor and the launch of the Global Coalition for Social Justice in the Pacific.

Speaking on behalf of the Pacific Employer and Business Membership Organizations, Howard Politini of the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organization (PIPSO) said, “The Pacific private sector views the inclusive nature of tripartite social dialogue and its underlying principles of democratic ownership and accountability as critical to the achievement of sustainable development set out in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.”

The call to strengthen social dialogue was echoed by Daniel Urai, President of the Pacific Island Council of Trade Unions (PICTU) who said, “In order to achieve our objective to shape the priorities needed for quality and inclusive employment growth across the region, governments must establish and strengthen tripartite social dialogue with employers’ and workers’ representatives.”

Dirk Wagener, United Nations Resident Coordinator to Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu said, “The 2050 strategy provides a solid foundation for driving action on the Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we must make Pacific leaders’ vision for the region a reality.”

The opening ceremony of the Pacific Tripartite High-Level Dialogue on Decent Work and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent took place at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva. The programme continues from 24 to 26 April at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Main Conference Centre.



