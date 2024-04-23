100 Thai automotive industry workers gain essential hard skills to keep pace with rapidly changing technology

Workers engaged in the hard skills training session at the Automotive Human Resources Academy (AHRDA). © ILO



BANGKOK, Thailand (ILO News) – One hundred Thai automotive workers have been trained in the hard skills needed by a rapidly evolving sector. The training was carried out by the ILO in collaboration with the Automotive Human Resources Development Academy (AHRDA), funded by the Government of Japan.

On 29 March 2024, the trainees were recognized at a closing event held at the AHRDA office in Samutprakarn, Thailand. Representatives from AHRDA, the ILO and participating companies came together to celebrate the achievement and discuss opportunities for future collaboration.

The workers underwent intensive two-week training in two crucial hard skills areas: Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA). This equipped them with the knowledge and expertise needed to effectively operate and manage advanced industrial automation systems.

Rungsak Piyasupakij, a participant in the training, highlighted its significance, stating, “I joined the training to upgrade myself with new technology and secure more work opportunities. Learning about the SCADA system and its application to monitor different equipment is essential. In a rapidly changing world, staying updated with new technology is indispensable. I’m still eager and have the capacity to learn.”

Prior to the training an assessment took place to evaluate the current skills supply and demand in the automotive sector. The two hard skills were identified by industry stakeholders as essential for reducing the current skills gap.

Nutchanart Tungdumrongkun, Training Manager at Mitsubishi Motors, shared, "We currently employ many outsourced workers on contractual terms, and upon entering the enterprise, they often lack basic knowledge. Moreover, they tend to quit easily. Therefore, our challenge is to ensure that they possess basic knowledge before they begin. Implementing upskilling and reskilling training programs would greatly benefit the industry."

The training was delivered by the ILO’s Automotive Supply Chain Programme, funded by the Government of Japan, aimed at fostering greater inclusivity within supply chains by addressing decent work challenges in Thailand’s automotive sector. It places a strong emphasis on skill development, with support from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI).

The event also showcased the achievements from this collaboration, namely the skills needs assessment research which explores the current and expected transformations of the automotive sector. In addition, the next phase of the project was discussed, which will seek to raise awareness of Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) among stakeholders through national dialogues and dissemination of training modules.

“Technology and digitalization aren’t just transforming our daily lives, but they are also influencing various industries, including the automotive sector. What we're focusing on here is providing workers with upskilling courses, ensuring their continued productivity and employability within the sector,” said Gizem Karsli, Project Technical Officer of the Skills Development and Responsible Business Conduct for Transition project at the International Labour Organization.

A group photo of the participants at the closing event, Bangkok, Thailand. © ILO

