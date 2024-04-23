Press Releases

04/23/2024

Governor Lamont Applauds Final Legislative Approval of State Employee Wage Reopener Agreement

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly for voting today in favor of approving an agreement reached between his administration and the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) on the wage reopener for 2024-2025, as required under the current operating contract.

The Senate approved it by a vote of 24 to 12 (Senate Resolution 12) and the House of Representatives approved it by a vote of 106 to 44 (House Resolution 15). These votes are the final steps necessary as required by state law for the agreement to take effect.

“State employees deliver many vital services to the residents of Connecticut, such as educating our children, protecting our families, ensuring the roads on which we drive are safe, and taking care of our most vulnerable residents,” Governor Lamont said. “This wage increase helps ensure that we have a top-quality state workforce that can fill these important roles. I thank the General Assembly and everyone involved in negotiating this reasonable wage adjustment that balances the needs of our state workers and taxpayers.”

The agreement takes effect on July 1, 2024, and continues the current pattern of 2.5% general wage increases and step increases for an additional year. Funding for the agreement is included in the fiscal year 2025 budget that was approved by the legislature and signed into law by the governor last year.