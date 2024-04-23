‘Rancho el Salto’ in Valle de Bravo, Mexico Set to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Live at Sotheby’s London

Equestrian ranch estate on over 65 acres

Meticulously curated rustic-modern aesthetic

Incredible views of the city and Valle de Bravo lake

Stunning palapa for outdoor living, cooking, and entertaining

Tranquil and upscale refuge two hours from Mexico City

Bidding for the 65+-acre equestrian estate set to open this May in cooperation with Mexico Sotheby's International Realty at history-making live auction

Rancho El Salto’ is a renowned property and jewel within the glorious Valle de Bravo”
— Luis Diaz of Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Rancho El Salto,’ an expansive 65.48-acre ranch and estate in a nature-filled oasis in Mexico’s famed Valle de Bravo, is scheduled to hit the auction stage via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Luis Diaz of Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty. Located in a gorgeous lakeside town along the shore of the popular water sports destination Lake Lake Valle de Bravo and near a diverse natural landscape including rivers, lakes, waterfalls and bountiful forestry, this residence is a prime choice for nature and equestrian lovers.

Estimated to open between $5 million and $10 million, bidding will commence online via the firm’s marketplace, beginning 15 May and culminating live on 30 May at Sotheby’s London as part of its “The Luxury Sales,” a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York. Showcasing the season’s best luxury items tailored to the increasing trend of cross-collecting, the event will include a specialist edit of the best watches, jewelry, real estate, wine and spirits.

The groundbreaking auction is the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, stated, “‘Rancho El Salto’ is a second-to-none Mexican retreat, offering pristine valley views, endless outdoor experiences, and contemporary elegance. We’re honored to continually offer the world’s most unique properties to well-qualified bidders, with this stunning ranch being just the latest example of our diverse offerings in Mexico and across the globe.”

In addition to its nearby immaculate forest, rivers, lakes, and waterfalls, ‘Rancho El Salto’ boasts a plethora of outdoor experiences, creating the perfect balance between relaxation and enjoyment. The ranch offers facilities such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi, swim lane, soccer field, paddle tennis court, horse-riding arena, fully-equipped stable, golf green with nine tees at different distances, and a greenhouse. The country house, tinged with Italian Tuscany accents throughout, spans 19,375 square feet and offers seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four partial bathrooms. Surrounded by lush gardens and expansive grounds, the home also features a separate space called the 'Palapa,' a social and celebratory location with incomparable views of the mountains and Lake Valle de Bravo.

“‘Rancho El Salto’ is a renowned property and jewel within the glorious Valle de Bravo, as it offers a spectacular opportunity for enjoyment and recreation just as much as relaxation,” said Diaz. “The property can be enjoyed as the perfect family getaway destination, or as a potential investment leveraged into the hospitality space; regardless, it offers the most ultra of experiences in a sunny, adventure-driven destination valley.”

Located just an hour and 15 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Mexico City, North America’s most populous city and the capital of Mexico, ‘Rancho El Salto’ provides a coveted gateway into premier recreation and relaxation, while maintaining close proximity to the country’s foremost business and economic hubs. The next owner will always be within a reasonable distance of international airports, shopping, and commerce.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Alan Reynos.

Valle el Arco is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’sConcierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


About

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

http://conciergeauctions.com

