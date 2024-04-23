‘Rancho el Salto’ in Valle de Bravo, Mexico Set to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Live at Sotheby’s London

Equestrian ranch estate on over 65 acres Meticulously curated rustic-modern aesthetic Incredible views of the city and Valle de Bravo lake Stunning palapa for outdoor living, cooking, and entertaining Tranquil and upscale refuge two hours from Mexico City

Bidding for the 65+-acre equestrian estate set to open this May in cooperation with Mexico Sotheby's International Realty at history-making live auction

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Rancho El Salto,’ an expansive 65.48-acre ranch and estate in a nature-filled oasis in Mexico’s famed Valle de Bravo, is scheduled to hit the auction stage via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Luis Diaz of Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty. Located in a gorgeous lakeside town along the shore of the popular water sports destination Lake Lake Valle de Bravo and near a diverse natural landscape including rivers, lakes, waterfalls and bountiful forestry, this residence is a prime choice for nature and equestrian lovers.

Estimated to open between $5 million and $10 million, bidding will commence online via the firm’s marketplace, beginning 15 May and culminating live on 30 May at Sotheby’s London as part of its “The Luxury Sales,” a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York. Showcasing the season’s best luxury items tailored to the increasing trend of cross-collecting, the event will include a specialist edit of the best watches, jewelry, real estate, wine and spirits.

The groundbreaking auction is the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, stated, “‘Rancho El Salto’ is a second-to-none Mexican retreat, offering pristine valley views, endless outdoor experiences, and contemporary elegance. We’re honored to continually offer the world’s most unique properties to well-qualified bidders, with this stunning ranch being just the latest example of our diverse offerings in Mexico and across the globe.”

In addition to its nearby immaculate forest, rivers, lakes, and waterfalls, ‘Rancho El Salto’ boasts a plethora of outdoor experiences, creating the perfect balance between relaxation and enjoyment. The ranch offers facilities such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi, swim lane, soccer field, paddle tennis court, horse-riding arena, fully-equipped stable, golf green with nine tees at different distances, and a greenhouse. The country house, tinged with Italian Tuscany accents throughout, spans 19,375 square feet and offers seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four partial bathrooms. Surrounded by lush gardens and expansive grounds, the home also features a separate space called the 'Palapa,' a social and celebratory location with incomparable views of the mountains and Lake Valle de Bravo.

“‘Rancho El Salto’ is a renowned property and jewel within the glorious Valle de Bravo, as it offers a spectacular opportunity for enjoyment and recreation just as much as relaxation,” said Diaz. “The property can be enjoyed as the perfect family getaway destination, or as a potential investment leveraged into the hospitality space; regardless, it offers the most ultra of experiences in a sunny, adventure-driven destination valley.”

Located just an hour and 15 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Mexico City, North America’s most populous city and the capital of Mexico, ‘Rancho El Salto’ provides a coveted gateway into premier recreation and relaxation, while maintaining close proximity to the country’s foremost business and economic hubs. The next owner will always be within a reasonable distance of international airports, shopping, and commerce.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Alan Reynos.

Valle el Arco is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’sConcierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

