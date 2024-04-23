Submit Release
CAMS Communities Awarded Community Association Excellence Seal of Distinction

Four communities that partner with CAMS received the seal of distinction through CAI-NC.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Association Management Services (CAMS) is delighted to announce that the North Carolina chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI-NC) has honored four of the communities under its management with the prestigious Community Association of Excellence Seal of Distinction award.

This inaugural recognition reflects the exceptional dedication of these communities and underscores their commitment to excellence.

The Seal of Distinction Award is a hallmark of the pursuit of excellence by board members. These communities have distinguished themselves by actively engaging with CAI and implementing best practices in community governance. From meticulous upkeep of reserve studies and adequately funded reserve accounts to maintaining accurate meeting minutes and practicing prudent financial planning, these communities have set a benchmark for excellence in all facets of association management.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with community associations and board members who focus on doing the right things,” said Cathie Johnston-Pittman, CMCA®, AMS® PCAM®, director of professional development. “Congratulations to the four CAMS-managed communities who won this award and their professional community managers. Well Done!”

The collective achievements of these communities stand as a testament to their dedication and hard work. CAMS is privileged to collaborate with such outstanding associations and is committed to supporting their continued success and growth.

As we celebrate these accomplishments, CAMS eagerly anticipates witnessing more communities achieve this esteemed distinction in the future.

About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.

