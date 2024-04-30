COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES LAUNCHES NEW FAIR HOUSING EDUCATIONAL PODCAST
Community Legal Services Announces the Release of (Un)Fair Housing a Podcast set to provide information and education on the history of housing segregation.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services (CLS) is pleased to announce the release of the (Un)Fair Housing Podcast. This podcast is funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide information and education on the history of housing segregation and recognizes the impact segregation has in local communities.
(Un)Fair Housing Podcast will release the first full episode on April 30, 2024 as part of a series of outreach and education events conducted by CLS in honor of the 56th Anniversary of the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act.
(Un)Fair Housing Podcast is available at https://unfairhousingpodcast.podbean.com/ or whenever you listen to podcasts. Like and follow (Un)Fair Housing Podcast for weekly episodes with new stories and guests discussing how fair housing impacts our community.
CLS supports housing stability and preservation by combating housing discrimination based on federal, state, and local laws related to housing sales, rentals, advertising, lending, construction, insurance underwriting, and appraisals on the basis of race, color, religion national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identification), familial status, and/or disability. Fair Housing advocates at CLS provide education and outreach designed to inform the community of the protections afforded under the Fair Housing Act. We support this priority by engaging in exposing discriminatory practices by conducting testing and systemic investigations proven to expose under or unreported discrimination. Fair Housing Attorneys and Advocates prioritize cases that enforce fair housing laws by acting as private attorneys general, investigating violations through allegations from prospective clients, testing, and community outreach.
About Community Legal Services
CLS is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. As the primary provider of free legal aid for low to moderate-income residents in Central Florida, we provide legal assistance and advocacy to help people obtain the necessities of life: food, shelter, health care, safety, and education.
