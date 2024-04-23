Submit Release
UPDATE // St. Albans / Attempt to locate

************UPDATE**************

State Police have made contact with Mr. Plunkett. Further assistance from the public is no longer needed. Thank you to those who have reached out with information/ concerns.

 

From: Kamerling, Michael
Sent: Sunday, April 21, 2024 8:58 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: FW: St. Albans / Attempt to locate

 

**********UPDATE***********

State Police are still attempting to make direct contact with Michael Plunkett. There have been reports of him being seen and utilizing social media platforms since this release but his where abouts is still unknown and there are still concerns about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call.

 

 

 



 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2002271

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                      

STATION:       St. Albans               

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/12/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whereabouts Unknown / Likely Chittenden or Franklin County

 

 

SUBJECT: Michael Plunkett                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are attempting to locate Michael Plunkett after receiving information that he may be in crisis. Plunkett is believed to be operating a black 2015 Jeep Renegade (VT Registration HTT830). It is believed that he is in the Franklin/ Chittenden County area. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information about Plunkett's whereabouts is asked to contact VSP St. Albans at 802-524-5993. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

