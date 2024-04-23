UPDATE // St. Albans / Attempt to locate

************UPDATE**************

State Police have made contact with Mr. Plunkett. Further assistance from the public is no longer needed. Thank you to those who have reached out with information/ concerns.

UPDATE

State Police are still attempting to make direct contact with Michael Plunkett. There have been reports of him being seen and utilizing social media platforms since this release but his where abouts is still unknown and there are still concerns about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call.

