Niyama Sol Empowers Las Vegas Community with $250,000 Donation of Luxury Apparel

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niyama Sol, the renowned lifestyle brand recognized for its fusion of fashion and sustainability, is proud to announce a significant contribution to the Las Vegas community. In a philanthropic gesture, Niyama Sol has donated over 80 crates filled with high-end luxury apparel to local charities, reinforcing its dedication to supporting those in need and fostering positive change.

The donation, valued at over $250,000, comprises an exquisite selection of Niyama Sol's signature activewear, yoga attire, and athleisure garments, crafted with meticulous attention to quality, comfort, and style. Each piece embodies the brand's ethos of empowering individuals to embrace their unique journey while promoting eco-conscious practices throughout the fashion industry.

"As a company deeply rooted in mindfulness and compassion, we believe in using our platform to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others," said Gabriella Forte, President of Niyama Sol. "Our donation reflects our commitment to supporting local communities and fostering a culture of giving back. We are honored to partner with charities in Las Vegas to distribute these luxury apparel items to those who will benefit from them the most."

The recipients of Niyama Sol's generous donation include several prominent charitable organizations serving diverse populations across Las Vegas. Through collaborative efforts with these nonprofits, Niyama Sol aims to provide essential support to individuals and families facing various challenges, including economic hardship, homelessness, and healthcare disparities.

In addition to its philanthropic endeavors, Niyama Sol remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices. From utilizing eco-friendly materials to implementing responsible manufacturing processes, the brand continuously strives to minimize its environmental footprint while maximizing social impact.

"At Niyama Sol, sustainability is at the core of everything we do," emphasized Gabriella Forte. "We are dedicated to advancing the principles of environmental stewardship and ethical sourcing throughout our supply chain. By integrating sustainable practices into our business model, we aim to inspire positive change within the fashion industry and beyond."

As Niyama Sol continues to expand its presence and influence, the company remains deeply invested in supporting communities and fostering meaningful connections with its customers. Through initiatives like this donation drive, Niyama Sol seeks to embody the spirit of compassion, empowerment, and social responsibility that defines its brand identity.

Discover the heart of charitable organizations NIyama Sol has partnered with through generous contributions:

CIS

“CIS the largest region served by Communities In Schools of Nevada, Southern Nevada is home to Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and more.

Our mission is to surround students with a community of support, creating an equitable path to education for all students, regardless of race, ZIP code or history of marginalization. By serving more than 70,000 students across 80 schools in Southern Nevada, we’re helping students stay in school and empowering a whole new community of changemakers to do good in the world.”

CIS Nevada website

Cornerstone Church

“Cornerstone Church was founded by Pastor Greg and GayLynn Massanari and in 1989 Cornerstone became affiliated with the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel. With over 67,500 churches worldwide and over 8 million members, we made the decision to become accountable to a movement that is dedicated to growing leaders together on mission.”

- Cornerstone Church

Safe Nest

“SafeNest is at the forefront of ending the domestic violence epidemic from prevention to protection to empowerment.”

Trans Pride

Las Vegas TransPride works on bringing Pride, Awareness, Remembrance, Celebration, Empowerment and Support to the Trans* Expansive community

Solidarity Fridge

Through local projects, education, and our community pantry & garden, the Solidarity Fridge keeps Las Vegas healthy and vibrant.

Shade Tree

Our mission is to provide safe shelter and resources to homeless and abused women and women with children in crisis; as well as offer life-changing services

Casa de Amparo

Casa de Amparo supports those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect through a range of programs and services that promote healing and growth.

Goodwill

Hundreds of thousands of Southern Nevadans—shoppers, donors, program participants, employees, employers, and funders—serve, sustain and spread our far-reaching mission.

Together, we put our goodwill—and your Goodwill—to work towards a brighter future for us all.

The Center

The LGBTQIA+ Center serves as a haven for all. We welcome and celebrate the diversity of our communities and strive to empower all to live authentic lives.

Project 150

Rated top non-profit for making a direct impact in the lives of high school students. Serving all of Las Vegas and surrounding areas since 2011.

Nevada Partnership for the Homeless

Our Mission. To end youth homelessness and its wide-ranging, devastating impact – for each youth we encounter and our community as a whole.

For more information about Niyama Sol and its sustainability efforts, visit: https://www.niyamasol.com/

