Niyama Sol Partners with Project 150: Resources for Las Vegas High School Students

Together Niyama Sol and Las Vegas Non-Profit Organization Project 150 Provides High Quality and Unique Activewear to Homeless and Low Income Teenagers.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niyama Sol is thrilled to announce its partnership with Project 150, an organization dedicated to supporting homeless and disadvantaged high school students in the Southern Nevada area. Throughout the month of April, Niyama Sol will donate an item to Project 150 for every item purchased, underscoring their commitment to making a positive impact on both individuals and the planet.

Niyama Sol is committed to sustainability and eco-conscious practices. They use fabric made from recycled plastic to ensure that every aspect of the manufacturing process is environmentally friendly. "We believe in the power of wearing something that not only feels good but is also made with intention, making a positive impact on both individuals and the planet." - Gabriella Forte, President Niyama Sol.

Project 150 originated in December 2011 when the founders learned about the overwhelming number of homeless teenagers attending school in the Clark County School District. Shocked by the reality faced by over 7,500 students in the Las Vegas Valley, the founders sprang into action, providing holiday support for those in need. What started as a seasonal initiative quickly evolved into a year-round endeavor, leading to the creation of Project 150. Their mission is to offer free support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students, enabling them to remain in school and graduate.

Let's come together and Spread the Love! Throughout April, customers can shop, treating themselves to fantastic athletic apparel while knowing that each purchase contributes to a cause that truly matters. By supporting Niyama Sol during this initiative, customers not only invest in quality products but also in the futures of students in need.

Want to get involved? Visit: https://www.project150.org/

