Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) Charities Awarded $1 Million in Community Project Funding by the USDA

Congressman Bennie Thompson Center, Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard left and other COGIC Leaders COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard Center left receives Check from Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson with other COGIC Leaders

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC) Charities is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded $1 million in community project funding by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to develop the COGIC Community Resource Center in Lexington, Mississippi. Congressman Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District facilitated this significant funding, marking a pivotal moment for the Holmes County community.

Congressman Thompson emphasized the importance of this funding, stating, "The COGIC Community Resource Center will play a crucial role in addressing the critical needs of Holmes County, including high unemployment rates and limited access to technology. With this funding, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter future for Lexington and its residents."

The COGIC Community Resource Center aims to serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the Lexington community. By providing essential resources and support, it seeks to empower individuals and families, fostering economic growth and community development.

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard expressed his gratitude for the funding, stating, "We are immensely grateful to Congressman Thompson and the USDA for their support in making the COGIC Community Resource Center a reality. This center will not only address immediate needs but will also serve as a catalyst for long-term change and prosperity in Lexington, Mississippi."

The COGIC Community Resource Center will offer a wide range of services, including job training programs, technology access initiatives, educational resources, and community outreach programs. Through collaborative efforts with local organizations and volunteers, it aims to create a supportive environment where individuals can thrive and succeed.

Lexington, Mississippi, holds a special significance for the Church Of God In Christ (COGIC), as it marks the humble beginnings of the denomination in a gin house and is home to the founding church, St. Paul COGIC. This historic location serves as a powerful reminder of COGIC's roots and its unwavering commitment to community upliftment and spiritual growth. The establishment of the COGIC Community Resource Center in Lexington is a testament to the enduring bond between COGIC and the people of this community.

ABOUT THE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, INC.

The Church of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC) is a Pentecostal-Holiness Christian denomination with a predominantly African American membership. Founded in 1907 by Bishop Charles Harrison Mason and headquartered in Memphis, TN, COGIC is the fourth largest Protestant group in the United States, with 13,000+ churches in 105 countries and millions of adherents globally. The Church Of God In Christ is committed to improving the spiritual, physical, and mental health of its community, guided by the teachings of Jesus Christ.