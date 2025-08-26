Largest African American Pentecostal Denomination in America Host Town Hall on Systemic Issues Facing Raleigh Community

Chairman Michael Eaddy

By uniting the spiritual leadership of our churches with the strategic power of community stakeholders, we can build a stronger, more resilient future for African Americans in Raleigh.” — Michael Eaddy-Chairman COGIC GCPE

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church Of God In Christ General Council of Pastors and Elders (GCPE), in partnership with area pastors and economic leaders, is convening a special town hall meeting on Tuesday, August 26th, beginning with a Press Conference at 10:00am, transferring into a Townhall & Networking opportunity at 11:00 am. The event will bring together a 20-person panel of national and community leaders to discuss the systemic issues and challenges facing the African American church and people in the Raleigh, NC, region.

"This is an opportunity for leaders to move beyond dialogue and into action," said Pastor Michael Eaddy, Chairman of the General Council of Pastors and Elders, "We believe that by uniting the spiritual leadership of our churches with the strategic power of community stakeholders, we can build a stronger, more resilient future for African Americans in Raleigh."

The event will serve as a platform for open and honest discussion, with the hope of generating tangible, actionable solutions. Topics of discussion will include economic empowerment, social justice, community development, public safety, business start-ups, affordable housing and homeownership.

The town halls central purpose is to foster a new partnership between religious, political, educational, public safety and economic leaders. The goal is to create a collaborative framework to address these issues head-on and bring about effective, lasting change in the community.

Last year, the GCPE conducted a Townhall meeting in Oklahoma City, and within months of the event, a major financial settlement was awarded to the victims of the Tulsa, OK Black wall Street tragedy. Many pastors and churches have been blessed by this event.

EVENT DETAILS:

● What: Town Hall on Systemic Issues Facing the African American Community

● Who: General Council of Pastors and Elders, Area pastors, Lenders, and Economic and

Political leaders

● When: Tuesday, August 26

● Where: Abundant Life Cathedral COGIC, Stenneth E. Powell Sr.

4400 Old Poole Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610

● Time: 10:00 am Press Conference and 11:00am - Town Hall and Resource Summit

The event is open to all community members, and media are encouraged to attend and cover this important conversation.

About the General Council of Pastors and Elders (GCPE): The General Council of Pastors and Elders is a group of religious leaders dedicated to meeting the spiritual and social needs of the community through guidance, fellowship, and strategic initiatives. This council includes over 12,000 pastors and 40,000 ordained elders and serves as the constitutional appellate court for clarity within the Church of God in Christ.

About The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC)

The Church Of God In Christ, Inc.(COGIC), is a Pentecostal-Holiness Christian denomination with a rich history and a commitment to spiritual growth, community service and global outreach. With over 12,000 churches in 106 countries globally, COGIC is the largest African American Pentecostal denomination in America and one of the largest in the world.

