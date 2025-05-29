Global Solidarity on Full Display: The COGIC Women’s International Convention Banner March

COGIC 75th Women's International Convention Banner March

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) Women’s International Convention proudly announces the Banner March, a powerful display of unity and global impact, that unfolded on Wednesday, May 28, during the 75th Women’s International Convention in St. Louis, Missouri.

This year’s Banner March will feature over 250 banners, representing numerous COGIC auxiliaries—each playing a vital role in providing assistance and support to women across the country and around the world. Delegates from Brazil, Cuba, Guyana, Panama, Nigeria, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the Bahamas, Barbados, Kenya, and the United States will march under their national banners, highlighting the International Department of Women’s unwavering commitment to addressing social and economic challenges worldwide.

From establishing orphanages and schools to building churches and healthcare clinics and providing relief funds, the International Department of Women has invested in sustainable change across continents. The Banner March is not just a tradition—it is a March of Solidarity, reflecting a global sisterhood driven by faith, compassion, and action.

In addition to this historic display of unity, the Women’s Department will extend its mission of service by assisting local residents and churches in St. Louis that have been affected by the recent tornado.

“The Banner March is a vibrant testament to our global mission. It stands as a declaration that we are united in our purpose to serve and uplift communities around the world,” said Mother Barbara McCoo Lewis, General Supervisor of the International Department of Women. “We march not just with banners, but with hearts committed to the work of transforming lives through God’s love.”

This moving tribute to international service and spiritual strength is a must-see moment of the convention, offering compelling visuals and heartfelt stories of faith in action. Media outlets committed to highlighting transformative global outreach led by women of faith are encouraged to cover this inspiring event.

About the Church Of God In Christ International Department of Women:

The COGIC International Department of Women, under the leadership of General Supervisor Mother Barbara McCoo Lewis, is dedicated to empowering women to serve their communities with compassion and faith. Through global initiatives and local outreach, the department continues to make a lasting impact worldwide.

About the Church Of God In Christ:

The Church Of God In Christ is among the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the world, with 12,000 congregations and a presence in more than 106 countries. Founded

In 1907, the denomination is committed to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and providing community outreach and service.

