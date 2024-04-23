First Water Infrastructure Project Funded by Bond Act

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on the first water infrastructure project funded through the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. Bond Act-funded wastewater treatment plant improvements in the town of Lyons, Wayne County, will help make operations more reliable and significantly improve local water quality for recreational activities in the region. The Governor also announced the launch of a new website with enhanced and interactive features to track Bond Act progress and investments at environmentalbondact.ny.gov.

“The Environmental Bond Act is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fund project that will protect clean water and the health of New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “We are making generational investments in New York’s future and reassuring communities across the state that your kids, grandkids, and great grandkids will always have access to clean and safe water."

The Town of Lyons was awarded $804,655 in Bond Act funding through the Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) program in December 2023 as part of Governor Hochul’s announcement of $479 million for water quality projects, including the first $200 million awarded through the Bond Act. The WIIA and Intermunicipal Grant (IMG) programs administered by the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) were named as tools in the voter-approved Bond Act to help leverage funding for water quality and resilient infrastructure improvements.

With Bond Act support, the town of Lyons is installing a new ultraviolet disinfection system at the plant. Upgrades will help make operations more reliable and significantly improve local water quality for recreational activities in the region, including the adjacent Barge Canal and Clyde River. Lyons is designated as a disadvantaged community and the project helps advance the environmental justice requirements in the Act to help those most impacted by pollution and climate change.

The town’s $4.2 million project is being supported with additional State and federal investments to help the town meet its critical wastewater infrastructure needs. These investments include $2.4 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law administered by EFC, and a $1 million Water Quality Improvement Program grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in addition to the WIIA grant through the Bond Act. The project was jumpstarted with an Engineering Planning Grant (EPG) from EFC. EPG helps municipalities with crucial planning so they can advance fiscally sound and well-designed projects to construction.

The Lyons project is one of dozens of projects featured on the new website launched today at EnvironmentalBondAct.ny.gov. The site is part of New York State’s commitment to a transparent process that empowers the public to track and learn about Bond Act investments statewide. New resources and features on the website include:

Fund My Project: Search grant opportunities by applicant type and location using self-service tools.

Resources for Resilience: Discover complementary state programs and initiatives that help communities prepare for and address resiliency challenges, including the new ‘Blue Buffers’ and ‘Resilient and Ready’ programs included in the Governor’s State of the State Agenda and FY 2025 Budget.

Statewide Map: View detailed, interactive maps to access quick facts about Bond Act-funded projects.

Eligibility Guidelines: Find descriptions of project eligibility guidelines and information about how to submit input on guidelines while posted for public comment.

Funding Overview: See Bond Act funding allocations based on project category.

Featured News: Read announcements about recent milestones and opportunities for public input and sign up to receive updates.

Additional Funding Resources: Explore other state and federal programs that may be available for potential projects.

The voter-approved $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats, and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms. Communities designated as disadvantaged by the Climate Justice Working Group will receive at least 35 percent of the benefits of Bond Act funding, with a goal of 40 percent.

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “EFC today celebrates with the Town of Lyons and our partners in government the start of this critical environmental infrastructure project, which will modernize the wastewater treatment plant and ensure local waters are safe and fishable. EFC is proud to help the Town get this important project underway by leveraging Bond Act funds with other State and federal resources.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Governor Hochul is prioritizing New York’s infrastructure needs, as evidenced by record investments in water quality in the recently passed State Budget and the Administration’s efforts to increase and expedite the funding available through the historic Bond Act. DEC is excited to see the first water project underway and encourages New Yorkers to explore the new website to learn more about how this transformative funding will be benefitting communities and our environment statewide.”

Lyons Town Supervisor James Brady said, “This project is incredibly important to the Town of Lyons — we need clean water, clean air and green jobs. Our project is on track and on budget and we look forward to completing it quickly. We thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for funding this important project and helping us get it underway.”

Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Anthony Verno Jr. said, “Wayne County appreciates the support to improve wastewater treatment in the town of Lyons. These improvements are necessary for job growth and expansion of business opportunities.”

EPA Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor for Equity Olivia Glenn said, “The Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to be a huge source of support for modernizing water infrastructure across our nation. The Town of Lyons is setting an important example, showing how both federal and New York state resources can be used to improve water quality in our communities.”

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including $325 million in grant opportunities made available in January. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY 2025 Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $5.5 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year. Governor Hochul’s State of the State initiative increased EFC’s WIIA grants from 25 to 50 percent of net eligible project costs for wastewater projects to help support smaller communities. The State Budget also sustains record funding for the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) at $400 million, which helps support numerous water quality improvement programs, projects and studies. The Clean Water Infrastructure Act (CWIA) and EPF, for example, fund DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program that funds projects that directly improve water quality or aquatic habitat or protect a drinking water source. Last year alone, $146 million in WQIP grants helped fund municipal wastewater treatment upgrades, polluted runoff abatement and control, land acquisition projects for drinking water protection, salt storage construction, aquatic connectivity restoration, and marine habitat restoration. To leverage these investments and ensure ongoing coordination with local governments, the Governor expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams to help small, rural, and disadvantaged communities leverage this funding and address their clean water infrastructure needs. Any community that needs help with their water infrastructure needs is encouraged to contact EFC.