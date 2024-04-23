$60 Million for New Green Resiliency Grant Program

To celebrate Earth Week, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $60 million is available for the inaugural round of a new Green Resiliency Grant program. The new program will provide grants to flood-prone communities and help them undertake innovative green infrastructure projects such as green roofs, green streets and permeable pavement. This action advances the Governor's clean water and resiliency plan announced in her 2024 State of the State.

“Extreme weather events have become a regular occurrence in our state, and strong and sustainable infrastructure is our first line of defense,” Governor Hochul said. “We are aggressively reducing greenhouse gas emissions across New York, and simultaneously need to prepare for coming storms. The Green Resiliency Grant program is an important step to build more durable infrastructure and protect our communities for generations to come.”

GRG is a competitive grant program designed to support communities in implementing transformative green infrastructure projects and provide benefits such as:

Safer, more resilient communities: Mitigating flooding to better protect our homes and businesses.

Mitigating flooding to better protect our homes and businesses. Cleaner water and air: Reducing and treating stormwater at the source.

Reducing and treating stormwater at the source. Cooler cities: Reducing urban heat island effect creates a more comfortable environment.

Reducing urban heat island effect creates a more comfortable environment. Thriving ecosystems : Restoring habitats helps us bring nature back to communities.

: Restoring habitats helps us bring nature back to communities. Vibrant communities: Beautification attracts investment and revitalizes neighborhoods.

Governor Hochul announced Green Resiliency Grant (GRG) in her 2024 State of the State Address and Executive Budget as part of a comprehensive resiliency plan and actions to safeguard clean water. GRG is being administered by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC). Applications will go live starting May 1 on EFC’s website. The program is being funded through a combination of the Governor’s historic commitment to clean water infrastructure and the NYS Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

EFC issued draft eligibility guidelines for public comment starting in March. EFC used public input on these draft eligibility guidelines to help inform development of the program.

GRG may fund up to 90 percent of eligible project costs with a maximum grant of $10 million. GRG projects must have a minimum total project cost of $1 million and positively impact a minimum of 100,000 cubic feet of stormwater runoff annually. Eligible projects include those that address combined and/or sanitary sewer overflow during extreme weather events and those that combine green infrastructure and nature-based features to ensure climate resilient infrastructure.

EFC President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Governor Hochul understands it is critical to provide communities with financial resources to advance shovel ready projects that upgrade our infrastructure and make our communities more resilient to flooding and other climate impacts. The funding announced today will advance essential water quality improvement projects across the state that will ensure that our public water systems are protected, and we are better prepared to withstand the next severe storm.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “In fulfilling another State of the State commitment to help flood-prone communities, Governor Hochul’s actions are enabling more New Yorkers to receive the environmental, health, economic, and resilience benefits of green infrastructure. DEC looks forward to partnering with EFC and potential grant recipients on projects that will strengthen and improve participating communities and help them prosper.”

Disadvantaged Communities

The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act requires that disadvantaged communities shall receive no less than 35 percent, with the goal of 40 percent, of the benefit of the total $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act funds.

Disadvantaged communities are those identified by the Climate Justice Working Group, pursuant to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. EFC established a 40 percent goal for the GRG grant program consistent with this requirement to benefit disadvantaged communities.

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including $325 million in grant opportunities made available in January. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the 2024-2025 enacted State Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $5.5 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year. Governor Hochul’s State of the State initiative increased water infrastructure grants from 25 to 50 percent of net eligible project costs for wastewater projects to help support smaller communities. To leverage these investments and ensure ongoing coordination with local governments, the Governor expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams to help small, rural, and disadvantaged communities leverage this funding and address their clean water infrastructure needs. Any community that needs help with their water infrastructure needs is encouraged to contact EFC.

The voter-approved $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats, and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms. The first funding under the Environmental Bond Act was awarded by EFC in December through the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Grant programs, when Governor Hochul announced $479 million in grants to 156 projects across New York State.