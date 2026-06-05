Go New York Go: Governor Hochul Directs State Landmarks to Illuminate Orange and Blue as New Yorkers Continue to Cheer on the New York Knicks Through the NBA Finals

Governor Kathy Hochul directed 15 New York State landmarks to illuminate in orange and blue this evening, Thursday, June 4, in celebration of the New York Knicks Game 1 NBA finals victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

“After 27 years, the Knicks are back in the Finals and New Yorkers are fired up. From Madison Square Garden to Niagara Falls, you can feel the excitement across our state,” Governor Hochul said. “To celebrate their incredible Game 1 win, we’re lighting landmarks throughout New York in orange and blue. Let’s go Knicks!”

The following 15 landmarks will be illuminated orange and blue this evening: