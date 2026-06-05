Go New York Go: Governor Hochul Directs State Landmarks to Illuminate Orange and Blue as New Yorkers Continue to Cheer on the New York Knicks Through the NBA Finals
Governor Kathy Hochul directed 15 New York State landmarks to illuminate in orange and blue this evening, Thursday, June 4, in celebration of the New York Knicks Game 1 NBA finals victory against the San Antonio Spurs.
“After 27 years, the Knicks are back in the Finals and New Yorkers are fired up. From Madison Square Garden to Niagara Falls, you can feel the excitement across our state,” Governor Hochul said. “To celebrate their incredible Game 1 win, we’re lighting landmarks throughout New York in orange and blue. Let’s go Knicks!”
The following 15 landmarks will be illuminated orange and blue this evening:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
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