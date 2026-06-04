Ahead of World Cup, Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani Update New Yorkers on Transportation and Safety Preparations

New York’s Transit System is Ready:

The MTA plans to run full service throughout the region on all matchdays and throughout the tournament, to support visitors to the region and the millions of New Yorkers who rely on mass transit to get around every single day. The MTA will run extra subway service on match days and fully scheduled commuter rail service at both Penn Station and Grand Central on both its railroads to ensure that the region continues to move, even on match days.

The New York City Subway has prepared additional service to meet demand on match days and for major events during the tournament. To get fans to and from shuttle buses and trains to the games, extra local service will be added on the 1, C and F lines. 1 and C frequencies will be increased all day on weekend match days between 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. In addition, 1, C and F train service will be increased for post-match travel to help move fans returning from matches. Lastly, to improve access to the free Fan Zone at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing, the MTA will run additional 7 train service on Mets game days where crowding is greatest. This added service will reduce crowding and improve customer wait times.

To ensure smooth travel, the MTA has also suspended all planned subway work in and around Midtown Manhattan on match days.

For fans traveling to matches via Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road, both railroads will provide connections to nearby shuttle bus service near Grand Central and trains to the game at Penn Station. Both LIRR and Metro-North have ample weekend capacity to meet the expected demand on matchdays.

To aid travelers, the MTA will deploy customer ambassadors at major shuttle bus hubs (Grand Central, Times Sq-42 St and 59 St Columbus Circle) to help guide travelers to the street level where they can connect to the stadium-bound bus service. For commuter rail travelers there will be extra LIRR, MTAPD and NYCT staff and MTA volunteers on site to support with wayfinding and customer assistance to navigate the station and provide directions to connecting rail service for the matches.

Keeping New Yorkers Safe:

As part of the FY27 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured an additional $77 million to support the deployment of NYPD officers across the subway system to target areas of greatest need and to enhance rider safety, bringing the total to $154 million. This year’s budget also includes an expansion of the Subway Co-Response Outreach Teams (SCOUT) initiative by 50 percent to reach more locations and operate with greater flexibility across the system.

These investments build on the Governor’s past investments in subway safety, which brought subway crime down to the lowest levels in 16 years in 2025. Last year, Governor Hochul expanded safety initiatives throughout the transit system by partnering with New York City officials to increase NYPD patrols on subway platforms and trains; installing new protective barriers on subway platforms to protect riders; upgrading fare gates and delaying egress on exit gates to help crack down on fare evasion; adding LED lighting throughout stations to increase visibility; and updating and strengthening key mental health laws to ensure that New Yorkers with severe mental illness are connected with care instead of being left to languish on subway trains and platforms.