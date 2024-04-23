Eargasm Goes on Tour
Eargasm Announces Lineup of 2024 Festival Partners
Life is full of moments where you want to turn down the volume, not mute it entirely.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eargasm, the premier innovator in hearing protection solutions, is thrilled to announce they are ‘going on tour’ as The Official Earplug of a 2024 festival lineup that includes EDC Las Vegas, Sick New World, Electric Forest, When We Were Young, Aftershock, Bottlerock and Welcome to Rockville.
— Ryan Parry, Founder and CEO of Eargasm
Says Ryan Parry, Founder and CEO of Eargasm, "We are so excited to ‘go on tour’ for this year’s festival season. We’ve found a great community within festivals and awareness of the importance of ear protection every year. The lineup of festivals and artists performing this year is going to be incredible.”
Eargasm has created exclusive High-Fidelity Earplugs with custom designs, colors, and packaging for each festival. These limited-edition earplugs will be available to order on Eargasm.com, and Eargasm will be present at each festival with booths for attendees to purchase hearing protection during the events. With an expected noise reduction of 21 decibels, Eargasm offers superior protection without compromising sound clarity, so festival attendees don’t lose out on any of the experience.
Ear protection during live events and music festivals, particularly in the electronic music space, has increased in popularity in recent years. As individuals recognize the importance of maintaining their hearing health, eargasm is the name trusted by major festivals as the answer to effective solutions without compromising comfort or clarity.
Eargasm is The Official Earplug of these festivals:
Eargasm Tour Dates
Sick New World
April 27, Last Vegas
Welcome to Rockville
May 9-12, Daytona Beach, FL
EDC Las Vegas
May 17-19, Las Vegas
BottleRock
May 24-26, Napa Valley, CA
Electric Forest
June 20-23, Rothbury, MI
Aftershock
Oct. 10-13, Sacramento, CA
When We Were Young
Oct. 19-20, Las Vegas
Key features of Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs
Preservation of Sound Quality: The proprietary design of Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs features a small channel that pushes sound through a proprietary attenuation filter, preserving sound quality while reducing noise levels.
Comfortable Wear: Made from hypoallergenic soft silicone, Eargasm Earplugs can be worn for hours, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout the entire festival. Each pair of earplugs includes interchangeable ear tips for the perfect fit.
On-the-Go Transport: Each pair of earplugs comes with a lightweight aluminum case, making it easy to transport and be prepared for the next show.
Trusted by Major Music Festivals: Eargasm has the trust of major music festivals that stand behind a reliable and high-quality product.
About Eargasm
Eargasm is a leading provider of innovative hearing protection solutions. Founded with a passion for preserving the sound quality of live experiences while prioritizing hearing health, Eargasm is committed to delivering premium products that combine cutting-edge technology with comfort and style.
We live in a loud world, and harmful noises significantly threaten our hearing and mental health. Eargasm’s mission is to provide world-class hearing protection that gives the freedom to be present and live every moment to its fullest while confidently knowing that hearing health is covered.
The Story of Eargasm
In 2015, while attending a live concert, Ryan Parry experienced an epiphany: conventional hearing protection was due for a transformation. Recognizing the limitations of traditional foam earplugs, Parry set out to introduce a new standard in auditory safety. Thus, Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs were born, marking the inception of a revolutionary approach to safeguarding hearing.
"Our mission at Eargasm is to enhance the way people enjoy live experiences while prioritizing their long-term hearing health," says Parry. “Life is full of moments where you want to turn down the volume, not mute it entirely.”
Eargasm High-fidelity Earplugs are not merely passive blockers of sound; they represent a paradigm shift in hearing protection. Engineered to filter the noise to a safer and clearer level, these earplugs cater to diverse environments, from concerts and band rehearsals to bustling restaurants and industrial settings where effective communication is crucial.
As the premier innovator for hearing protection, Eargasm is dedicated to continuous improvement in serving its customers and is unwavering in its pursuit of excellence in hearing safety.
