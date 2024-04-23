China and Angola Hold First Consultation on Human Rights

On April 17 and 18, 2024, Special Representative for Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Yang Xiaokun and Angolan Secretary of State for Human Rights Ana Celeste Cardoso Januário held a consultation on human rights in Luanda, Angola, and they had an exchange of views on their respective concepts and practices of human rights, the progress of the human rights cause, and multilateral human rights cooperation, among others. Yang also held meetings with Angolan Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Esmeralda Bravo Conde da Silva Mendonça, Angolan Secretary of State for the Interior José Paulino Cunha da Silva, Ombudsman of Angola Florbela Rocha Araújo, and Chairman of the Commission on Human Rights of the National Assembly of Angola Vigílio da Ressurreição Tyova, among others.