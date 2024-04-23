Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Sivextro, tedizolid phosphate, Date of authorisation: 23/03/2015, Revision: 22, Status: Authorised

Sivextro was at least as effective as linezolid (another oxazolidinone antibiotic) in two main studies involving a total of 1,333 adults with acute bacterial infections of the skin and of skin structures, such as cellulitis, skin abscesses and wound infections. These included infections caused by MRSA. Of the patients treated with Sivextro, 85.5% were cured in the first study and 88.0% in the second study, compared with 86.0% and 87.7% respectively of patients treated with linezolid.

In a study involving 120 patients aged from 12 years up to 18 years, Sivextro was at least as effective as other medicines used for treating acute bacterial infections of the skin and of skin structures. The study also found that blood levels of the medicine in these patients were similar to those in adults treated with Sivextro.

