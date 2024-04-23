Jenesis Software Merges Dalton Digital, Search Marketing Resource, JenesisWeb, and JenesisReach to Form JenesisDigital
Jenesis Software is excited to announce the merger of Dalton Digital, Search Marketing Resource, JenesisWeb, and JenesisReach into JenesisDigital
This merger represents a fusion of talent, knowledge, and resources to empower insurance agencies to thrive in an increasingly competitive digital arena.”ELON, NC, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesis Software, leading provider of the web-based insurance agency management system, JenesisNow, is excited to announce the merger of Dalton Digital, Search Marketing Resource, JenesisWeb, and JenesisReach into JenesisDigital.
— Eddie Price, President & Founder of Jenesis Software
JenesisDigital provides insurance agency, title agency, and attorney marketing and digital solutions. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward providing unparalleled digital marketing services tailored to the insurance title and escrow sectors.
With 30+ years of industry experience, JenesisDigital stands as a robust partner dedicated to the success and growth of its clientele. This latest milestone underscores the company's commitment to leveraging expertise, innovation, and a genuine passion for client prosperity in the dynamic digital marketing landscape.
"At JenesisDigital, we envision ourselves as partners in our clients' success stories," said Eddie Price, President & Founder of Jenesis Software. "This merger represents a fusion of talent, knowledge, and resources to empower insurance agencies to thrive in an increasingly competitive digital arena."
According to Price, JenesisDigital offers a comprehensive suite of marketing services designed to elevate agency visibility, foster client engagement, and drive sustainable growth.
Key highlights of JenesisDigital's marketing services include:
1) Tailored Digital Approaches: JenesisDigital excels in developing customized digital marketing strategies that accentuate each agency's distinctive strengths and value propositions. Grounded in research and strategic planning, its approaches are crafted to resonate with specific target audiences, yielding measurable outcomes.
2) Heightened Online Presence: Employing various techniques, JenesisDigital enhances online presence through leading-edge SEO, dynamic social media management, website design, and precisely targeted content marketing initiatives. By optimizing digital assets and engaging with relevant online communities, we significantly enhance visibility and foster meaningful interaction for our clients.
3) Personalized Client Support: Clients partnering with JenesisDigital benefit from individualized support and guidance delivered by our seasoned professionals. The firm's team of dedicated SEO Program Managers and Website Designers acts as trusted partners, providing tailored advice and actionable insights to propel agencies toward digital excellence.
4) Localized and Nationwide Reach: JenesisDigital prioritizes localized and nationwide outreach efforts, utilizing specialized strategies such as directory listings and targeted SEO enhancements. This ensures that agencies attract their intended audience and resonate with potential customers across geographical boundaries.
5) Sustained Innovation: In an ever-changing landscape, JenesisDigital remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and adaptability. Continuously refining strategies and embracing emerging trends, the company ensures our clients stay ahead of the curve and poised for ongoing success in the digital realm.
JenesisDigital is dedicated to client success by partnering with them.
Services include:
• Website Design
• Social Media Marketing
• Blog & Content Marketing
• Research & Strategy
• Email Marketing
• Reputation Management
• Branding & Design
• SEO (Website Optimization
• Directory Listings
• Paid Search (PPC
• Website Hosting Options
• WordPress Websites
JenesisDigital aims to provide insurance agencies with a compelling digital presence. From user-friendly interfaces to affordable pricing plans and services crafted by industry experts, JenesisDigital's services are tailored to meet the unique needs of insurance agencies seeking to make a lasting impression online.
JenesisDigital will continue serving current clients from JenesisReach, Search Marketing Resource, and Dalton Digital and looks forward to welcoming new clients.
For more information about JenesisDigital and its range of services, please visit https://jenesisdigital.com
About Jenesis Software:
Jenesis Software provides a web-based insurance agency management system, JenesisNow. It is an intelligent tool that simplifies running an insurance agency with features such as smart integrations, credit card processing, electronic signatures, auto-filling Acord forms, smart task reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. For over 20 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.
About JenesisDigital:
JenesisDigital is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions specializing in insurance agency marketing and web development. JenesisDigital brings a mix of expert knowledge and genuine enthusiasm for our clients’ success. Our affordable strategies are tailor-made for insurance and title & escrow agencies, aiming to grow your customer family. With 30+ years of specialized experience in the insurance industry, we are dedicated to crafting solutions for property & casualty insurance agencies, life & health insurance agencies, and title agents & attorneys. We partner with clients to strategize a marketing plan that helps their agency be a standout symbol of trust and connection.
For more information about this press release, please contact:
Website URL: https://www.jenesissoftware.com/.
Contact Person: Jenna Kleiber
Email: jenna@jenesissoftware.com
Organization: Jenesis Software - The Agency Advantage
Location: 307 Georgetowne Dr | Elon, NC 27244
Jenna Kleiber
Jenesis Software
+1 828-245-1171
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn