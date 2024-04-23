Barry Condrey Joins Fusion Learning Partners Public Technology Institute as the new Director of Technology Services

Fusion Learning Partners is excited to announce that Barry Condrey has joined as the Public Technology Institute’s Director of Technology Services.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion Learning Partners is excited to announce that Barry Condrey has joined Fusion Learning Partners as the Public Technology Institute’s Director of Technology Services. In this role, Barry will be leading the development and delivery of consultation services for local government technology teams.

Barry joined Fusion Learning Partners on April 15, 2024, bringing a wealth of experience and a track record of success as a CIO, including the past 17 years as CIO of Chesterfield County, VA. He has a strong IT background, over 40 years of experience, and has held a wide range of technology leadership positions in the public and private sectors. Barry holds advanced degrees in public leadership, economics, and computer science, in addition to certifications in CIO leadership and cyber security. Barry has been an adjunct faculty member for Virginia Commonwealth University and is currently an adjunct faculty member for the Public Technology Institute in the certified government CIO program.

“PTI and Fusion have a long history of supporting and empowering local governments. After volunteering with PTI for a decade, I am excited to join them as we bring a new focus to the delivery of services that are specifically designed for the unique business of local government.”

About Fusion Learning Partners

Fusion Learning Partners is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering environments that promote learning and innovation for individuals, organizations, and the communities they serve. From conferences and convenings to supporting collaborative initiatives and organizations, Fusion's mission is to strengthen and transform the communities where we work, live, and thrive through Professional Learning Programs, Event Planning & Management, and Organizational Support Services.

About Public Technology Institute (PTI)

The Public Technology Institute (PTI) has earned widespread recognition as a leading authority in identifying trends and best practices in the management and delivery of technology services. Through its research, development of educational programming for IT executives, and affiliations with other national associations, PTI has established itself as a non-biased technology/vendor resource trusted and respected by CIOs, city and county managers, and elected leaders.