New study highlights the effectiveness of Koa Health's digital-first, therapist-supported approach to mental health care
Breakthrough clinical research from Koa Health and the Center for Digital Mental Health demonstrates the effectiveness of digital-first approach to depression.
We live in challenging times, and rates of depression have never been higher worldwide...Koa Health’s care modality has the potential to double access to high-quality treatment for depression.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In pursuit of a better treatment experience and improved outcomes for people everywhere living with depression, Koa Health and the Center for Digital Mental Health partnered to develop a new care modality for depression—one that would be easier to access and navigate for patients but also help therapists engage their patients and equip them to take greater ownership in their recovery.
— Dr. Oliver Harrison, CEO and Managing Director, Koa Health
Years of clinical research and development by the Koa Health team, in partnership with the Center for Digital Mental Health, have resulted in an approach that combines digital-first cognitive behavioral therapy with brief virtual sessions with therapists. Between sessions, patients are encouraged with digital nudges to actively learn and participate in behaviors that will keep them on track toward recovery from the comfort of their devices whenever and wherever works best for them.
A clinical study of this care modality, recently published in Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) Mental Health, showed exceptional results, with most individuals completing treatment successfully and maintaining improvements in their mental health in the months following the intervention. Study participants experienced a notable and long-lasting reduction in depression severity scores, transitioning from moderate to mild depression levels after an 8-week intervention with improvements in depression severity holding steady at the 3-month mark post-intervention. The dropout rate was low (7%) as participants actively engaged and rated the experience positively.
“This study shows promising clinical impact and positive reception from users. Patients with moderate to severe symptoms of Major Depressive Disorder were highly engaged and saw meaningful improvement in just 8 weeks and with half the therapist face time of standard treatment. These results bolster our vision of more cost effective, high quality, and personalized treatments being available to all,” said Dr. Sabine Wilhelm, Professor at Harvard Medical School (HMS) and Director of the Center for Digital Mental Health in Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).
Dr. Oliver Harrison, Founder, CEO and Managing Director at Koa Health said, "We live in challenging times, and rates of depression have never been higher worldwide. In this context, the global shortage of mental health professionals has become a major barrier to care. At Koa Health, we believe in mental health for everyone. We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with Professor Sabine Wilhelm at Harvard University and delighted to publish this important study that shows excellent clinical outcomes for treating depression with less than half the clinician time per patient. Put simply, Koa Health’s care modality has the potential to double access to high-quality treatment for depression.”
Koa Health's scalable, digital-first approach circumvents common obstacles to access, such as locally available mental health care and provider shortages. Supported by years of research, Koa Health's unified user platform and intelligent user experience makes treatment simple to navigate and use, promoting active engagement to manage mental health, and improve emotional resilience. With improved access, ease of use, and autonomy, patients are more engaged in their recovery, more likely to adhere to treatment, and more likely to recover.
About Koa Health
At Koa Health, we’ve spent the past 7 years meticulously researching and validating our comprehensive care model, enabling organizations to transform their approach to mental health. Backed by clinical excellence, and available to more than 3 million users worldwide, Koa Health's breakthrough technology powers personalized journeys at an individual level, and intelligent data, analytics, and insights at a population level—all on a unified platform. Our integrated, intelligent pathways deliver clinician-developed support to ensure your investment in mental health truly delivers.
Backed by leading investors such as Morningside, Ancora Finance Group, Wellington Partners Life Sciences, and MTIP, Koa Health leverages deep clinical expertise, research, and technology to deliver effective and accessible care that adapts to users’ unique circumstances, leading to lasting behavior change and positive health outcomes across the full continuum of mental health.
With operations in Barcelona, the US and the UK, Koa Health partners with leading clinicians and academics, including Massachusetts General Hospital, Oxford University, University College of London, the London School of Economics, and Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.
