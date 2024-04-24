Bend Health Introduces Bend Buddies™ to Foster Understanding of Children's Emotions for Mental Health Awareness Month
Comprehensive Guide Provides Tools and Resources to Help Families, Coaches, Educators and Providers Navigate Core Emotions with KidsMADISON, WI, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bend Health, Inc. ("Bend"), a national provider of pediatric mental health care for children, teens, and families, today announced the introduction of the Bend Buddies™, relatable animated characters developed by licensed clinicians to serve as a fun, evidence-based way for families to develop a language surrounding core emotions and connect as a family. Launched in support of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the Bend Buddies and accompanying interactive resource guide is designed to offer insights into children's emotional development as well as provide valuable tools and practical support for families, coaches, educators, and providers alike.
Navigating children's emotions can be challenging for parents and caregivers, especially with the unique stressors faced by today's youth. To kick off this initiative, HYP, one of the nine Bend Buddies characters, is leading the charge to engage and inform the community. Throughout the month of May, Bend Health will offer a range of free tools and resources, including:
- Access to Bend Buddies Virtual HQ, an online hub where families can meet the Bend Buddies and explore core emotions.
- Clinician-crafted content designed to support emotional health in kids, teens, and young adults.
- A webinar on navigating children’s emotions for parents and caregivers hosted by Bend’s team of mental health experts.
- Videos featuring each of the nine Bend Buddies and tools for navigating the core emotions on Instagram.
Caregivers will also have opportunities to access care for mental health, behavioral health, and substance use in kids, teens and young adults. Additionally, Bend offers neuropsych evaluations, which can provide caregivers with a better understanding of their child’s strengths, as well as the areas where they could use more specialized support.
"Children often struggle to articulate their emotions, making it challenging for parents and caregivers to provide effective support," said Dr. Monika Roots, Co-Founder and President at Bend Health. "Incorporating the Bend Buddies into conversations about emotions with kids offers a clinically-backed approach to help families identify and track emotions, and empower children to navigate their feelings with confidence."
The Bend Buddies are integral to the care families receive from Bend coaches, therapists, and psychiatrists and are used by pediatricians and mental health professionals across the country. The characters represent a range of emotions, including tired, numb, hyper, fear, disgust, anxious, happy, sad, and anger. By providing children with relatable characters and tools to understand and express their emotions, Bend Health is introducing ways for kids to build emotional intelligence and resilience.
Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, Bend Health will share updates and content related to the Bend Buddies program to provide resources for children this May.
Britta Franson
Bend Health
britta.franson@bendhealth.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram