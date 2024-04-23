RSG International's President Lisa Laronde Recognized Among Construction's Most Influential People
Lisa Laronde is acknowledged as one of Construction's Most Influential People for her commitment to excellence and advocacy for women.
For me, this journey isn’t just about changing industry dynamics; it's about reshaping the narrative and creating a more inclusive workforce for all.”WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Laronde has been recognized as one of ‘Construction’s Most Influential People,’ for her commitment to excellence and growth, and her role in advocating for women to join the construction industry and empowering women to reach leadership positions in the industry.
— Lisa Laronde, President of RSG International
“It’s an honour to be recognized alongside some tremendous people in the industry. I think it’s important to point out that, for me, this journey isn’t just about changing industry dynamics; it's about reshaping the narrative and creating a more inclusive workforce for all,” explains Lisa Laronde.
Laronde is the first woman President of RSG International, a global leader in the road safety infrastructure industry, she oversees several companies across North America and is known for being her unapologetic self which, along with her business acumen and demonstrated success in growing market share, make her a unique, inspirational, and transformative leader in the construction industry.
In addition, Laronde is also the President of the Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC), the leading voice for women in construction, a not-for-profit organization committed to enhancing the success of women in the Canadian construction industry.
“The winners are influencing the entire industry to be better, faster, and stronger. They are setting an example for others and going where few dare to tread. From whatever position or corner of the industry they operate in, they are on a mission to leave things better than they found them," adds Russell Hixon, the Editor of SiteNews.
In recognition of Laronde’s work as a successful corporate executive and promoting inclusivity in the industry, she was named one of Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women’s Executive Network for 2023.
SiteNews was launched to highlight the amazing work the Canadian construction sector does. Those nominated can be of any age and hold any position within an organization as long as their work benefits the built environment. The winners were selected by a panel at SiteNews and each recipient was ranked based on the criteria of recent industry impact, accomplishments, public profile, social media presence, and reach, among other factors.
About RSG International:
RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.
