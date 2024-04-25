Augie Bones to Unveil Revolutionary Plant-Based Dog Chew Toys at Interzoo 2024
Our mission is to provide products that ensure the well-being of pets while also protecting the planet. We believe pet owners shouldn't have to choose between a healthy pet and a healthy environment.”BURIEN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augie Bones is growing fast in the US and now debuting at the prestigious Interzoo 2024, the world's leading exhibition for the global pet industry, taking place from May 7-10th in Nuremberg, Germany. Located in the US Hall 7, Booth Number 7-815b, Augie Bones is set to introduce their tough dog chew toys made from plants, marking a significant milestone in sustainable pet care.
With a commitment to the environment and pet health, Augie Bones represents a plant-based revolution. These new innovative dog toys are designed not only to be delicious and fun for pets but also healthy and safe. "Our mission is to provide products that ensure the well-being of pets while also protecting the planet," said Tanya Hart, CEO & Founder of Augie Bones. "We believe that pet owners shouldn't have to choose between a happy, healthy pet and a healthy environment."
Product Highlights:
Delicious, Healthy, Happy: Tailored to cater to all tastes the toys are available in three sizes and three flavors, ensuring a perfect fit for every dog.
Tough Chew Toy Made from Plants: A pioneering design that utilizes durable, non-toxic materials derived from sustainable resources.
Non-toxic, Sustainable, and Pet-safe: Augie Bones dog toys are made with no nylon or traditional plastics and are certified free of harmful chemicals, making them a safe choice for our dogs and a sound option for the planet.
A Must-Visit at Interzoo 2024
Retailers and distributors attending Interzoo 2024 are invited to visit Booth Number 7-815b to experience firsthand the unique benefits of Augie Bones' dog chew toys. "This event provides a prime opportunity for businesses to enhance their product lineups with our groundbreaking, sustainable solutions," added Hart. Being among the first to introduce these innovative, plant-based options in stores, positions retailers the opportunity to lead in sustainable pet care within their markets.
About Augie Bones
Augie Bones is at the forefront of developing eco-friendly and pet-safe toys that meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability. Founded on the principle that caring for pets includes caring for the environment, Augie Bones is dedicated to pioneering products that pet owners can trust and pets will love.
