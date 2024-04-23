BioVeritas to Present at SIMB Symposium 2024
VP of Innovation & IP of bio-based ingredients company to discuss new processes for solving the hurdles of replacing conventional petrochemical ingredientsBRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioVeritas, LLC., a clean ingredients and bio-based chemicals company pioneering a proprietary upcycling process, today announced that Cesar Granda, vice president of innovation & IP, will present at the Symposium on Biomaterials, Fuels and Chemicals 2024, hosted by the Society for Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology on April 29, 2024 in Alexandria, VA. Dr. Granda will present the session “Carboxylic Acids from Organic Wastes: A True Bio-based Chemical Platform for the 21st Century” at 10:00AM ET at the Westin Alexandria Old Town. BioVeritas will also be available to discuss their innovative BioVeritas ProcessTM following the session.
Dr. Granda will show how the BioVeritas ProcessTM is overcoming the hurdles of transforming biodegradable feedstocks, particularly organic wastes and by-products from the food and agricultural industries, by converting them into highly valuable, high-purity carboxylic acids. Historically, the extraction of these acids from fermentation broths posed significant challenges. This session will showcase how the BioVeritas Process TM, which harnesses fermentation coupled with a proprietary extraction process, provides a basis for replacing much of the incumbent petrochemical industry with low-carbon, bio-based chemicals.
“Developing a process that can produce true drop-in replacements for petrochemical products is the first and most important step to making bio-based solutions mainstream,” stated Dr. Granda. “This technology can reshape many industries that rely on petrochemical-based solutions – from food ingredients to specialty chemicals and sustainable aviation fuel.”
BioVeritas is currently shipping samples for qualification at manufacturer plants. For more information on BioVeritas’ solutions and service details, visit www.bioveritas.com
BioVeritas, LLC., is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.
###
About BioVeritas, LLC.
BioVeritas, LLC., headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a bio-based ingredients company that is commercializing a proprietary upcycling process. BioVeritas products have industry-leading efficacy and quality intended for innovative companies seeking natural solutions for food preservation, human and animal health, and industrial materials.
For more information on BioVeritas products, please visit www.bioveritas.com.
About Ara Partners
Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Boston, Houston and Dublin. As of September 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management.
For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.
