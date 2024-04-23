‘Women on the Water’ Fishing and Boating Workshop Offered May 9

April 23, 2024

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is hosting “Women on the Water,” a free introductory workshop on boating and fishing for women and girls aged 12 and older, at Seneca Creek State Park on May 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New or returning boaters and anglers can receive Information about boating education and opportunities, followed by fishing instruction. Department staff will provide fishing gear for use and teach the basics of fish identification, rigging a rod, and casting techniques.

Following instruction on land, participants can take to the water in a kayak, which will be provided along with required safety equipment. Kayak instructors will teach the basics and guide participants onto Clopper Lake for an evening of paddling and fishing. Participants who prefer to stay ashore can practice casting into the lake from shore.

Anglers aged 16 and older must possess a Maryland non-tidal/freshwater fishing license prior to attending if they wish to fish in the lake (licensing will NOT be available at the event). Licenses may be purchased online at compass.dnr.maryland.gov or at a license agent.

The event is part of the department’s efforts to recruit and reactivate anglers and boaters. Registration opens May 1; more information is available online. Questions can be directed to Donna Morrow at donna.morrow@maryland.gov.