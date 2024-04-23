Saskatchewan Boasts Year of Record Exports in 2023

CANADA, April 23 - Released on April 23, 2024

Saskatchewan Goods Reached Over 160 Countries in 2023

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP) released the province's annual State of Trade report. According to the report, the total value of Saskatchewan exports to the world reached $49.3 billion in 2023. Saskatchewan goods reached 163 countries, with 32 of those countries receiving over $100 million in provincial exports.

Saskatchewan broke multiple export records for 2023. Total agri-food exports reached over $20.2 billion, surpassing one of the goals of the Saskatchewan Growth Plan, and agricultural equipment exports reached nearly $835 million, representing record investments in both categories. Exports to Latin American countries reached a record $5.4 billion. The province ranked first in Canada for per capita exports, at over double the national average, totaling $40,425, while the Canadian average was $18,925.

"Another record-breaking year of exports further demonstrates that Saskatchewan is open for business and continues to be a reliable, sustainable supplier of products that the world needs," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Today's report is a testament to the incredible work being done by our exporters, producers and industry leaders. The continuous work of our network of nine international offices to showcase Saskatchewan's story abroad is clearly having an impact on international markets. As the province with the largest per capita exports in the nation, and double the national average, this export growth is leading to the creation of new jobs and opportunities in communities across Saskatchewan."

"Total exports in 2023 reached $49.3 billion, our second-best year on record," STEP CEO Chris Dekker said. "It takes solid management, strategic marketing, and nerves of steel to be successful in international markets dominated by global uncertainty."

According to the report, volumes of most major exports increased from 2022 levels. The top export products for the province include crude petroleum oil, potash, wheat, canola seeds and oil, lentils, uranium, dried peas and barley. Saskatchewan's international agri-food exports were led by record exports of wheat and canola oil.

STEP is a membership driven, government/industry partnership, designed to promote the growth of Saskatchewan's export industry. For more information, read the Saskatchewan State of Trade Report 2023.

For more information on opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit: investSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Leone BranderTrade and Export DevelopmentReginaPhone: 306-526-9806Email: leone.brander@gov.sk.ca