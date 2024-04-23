Nation’s Leading Aviation Fraternity Joins CLIMBING. FAST.,Takes Campaign’s Message to Congress in Washington

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, April 23, 2024 – Today, the CLIMBING. FAST. advocacy campaign announced that the Alpha Eta Rho International Aviation Fraternity, the country’s premiere coed aviation fraternity, has come aboard as a partner, becoming the 12th organization to join the advocacy initiative focused on sustainability and innovation with a bold commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Alpha Eta Rho made the announcement at the conclusion of its annual National Conference in Washington, DC, bringing together students from colleges and universities across the country who share a passion for aviation. This year’s conference was held under the CLIMBING. FAST. banner and,for the first time, included a Capitol Hill visit for students with the fraternity to meet with congressional representatives and their staff, and detail the industry’s sustainability leadership.

“NBAA is thrilled that Alpha Eta Rho, which represents the next generation of industry leaders, has come to Washington, and become a part of the CLIMBING. FAST. campaign,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Their voice will be key in highlighting business aviation’s essential role in supporting 1.2 million jobs, connecting hard-to-reach communities, helping companies succeed, providing humanitarian support and fostering innovations that continually propel the industry toward a sustainable future. We are inspired to see these future leaders stepping forward on such an important initiative, and representing its mission before policymakers and opinion leaders in Washington.”

“All of us at Alpha Eta Rho are connected by a passion for aviation and a desire to be part of an industry that can thrive for generations to come,” said Alpha Eta Rho Board Chair Robert Clement. “We are excited to join the CLIMBING. FAST. initiative and help carry the message about the business aviation industry’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, and how it can drive opportunities for our next-gen workforce.”

Included among those participating in the Capitol Hill visit held in connection with this year’s conference were staff and lawmakers with the offices of Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-17-PA), Rep. Ron Estes (R-04-KS), Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-01-TX), Rep. Andy Ogles (R-05-TN) and Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-19-CA). Ranking member of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Rep. Rick Larsen (D -02-WA) gave a formal welcome address to students and shared insights on the FAA reauthorization process.

The 2024 National Conference was keynoted by CNN Correspondent Pete Muntean, a pilot, flight instructor and one of the country’s foremost journalists covering the aviation industry from Washington, DC. The conference also featured remarks by industry leaders Kali Hague of JetLaw LLC, Julia Harrington of Axis Jet, Caleb Stitely of Chantilly Air and Gary Webb of AviationManuals.

CLIMBING. FAST. was launched at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas. The initiative is supported by a dozen stakeholder organizations, and was recently introduced to Congress during a meeting with the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus, in January 2024. Learn more about the launch of CLIMBING. FAST.

