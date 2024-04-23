MDM HOTEL GROUP NAMES FLORENCIA TABENI CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER (COO)
I am genuinely honored to keep growing within the MDM family, I am fortunate to work with such a great group of professionals and very much look forward to this next stage of evolution in my career”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDM Hotel Group, one of the nation’s most respected hotel-owning companies and operators, has named Florencia Tabeni as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Most recently VP of Hotel Operations & Development for MDM Hotel Group’s properties, in her expanded role she will be overseeing all aspects of sales & marketing, revenue management, and human resources. She has also been fundamental in the latest property renovations.
MDM Hotel Group owns and/or operates the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, Hotel Beaux Arts, JW Marriott Miami, Miami Marriott Dadeland, and the Courtyard Miami Dadeland.
Tabeni is a 30-year industry veteran and one of the hospitality’s most respected professionals. She has been a part of the MDM family for 22 of those years, having also previously worked in renowned properties in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.
She has served in numerous professional capacities, among them Advisory Board Member for Marriott International, Board Chair of the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association, an Advisory Board Member for the University of Miami’s Master of Real Estate Development and Urbanism, and as Secretary of the Board for the International Women's Florida Forum, among numerous others.
“Florencia (Tabeni) has not only been an exception leader within our organization, she is also one of our industry’s most exceptional professionals,” said Alejandro Jerez, Chief Financial Officer at MDM Hotel Group. “Her strategic vision and complete understanding of all facets of a property make her an absolutely invaluable asset to MDM.”
“I am genuinely honored to keep growing within the MDM family,” said Tabeni. “I am fortunate to work with such a great group of professionals and very much look forward to this next stage of evolution in my career.”
Tabeni has been the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, among them she was recognized as one of Florida’s most Influential Business Women from the South Florida Journal, General Manager of the Year and Mustang Award from Marriott International, Environmental Quality Award for MDM Hotel Group, Pinnacle One Award for the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, and Gold Smart Star Award for the JW Marriott Marquis Miami and Hotel Beaux Arts, among many others.
For information about MDM Development LLC visit: http://www.mdmusa.com.
About MDM Hotel Group
Founded in 1990, MDM’s vision has been driven by a desire to bring the highest quality amenities and brands to key urban markets including what is the neighborhood around Dadeland Mall, Brickell Avenue and Miami’s downtown core. Its properties include the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, Hotel Beaux Arts, JW Marriott Miami, Miami Marriott Dadeland and the Courtyard Miami Dadeland.
