Sayers Crowned Americas Partner of the Year in 2023 by Check Point Software Technologies
“With exceptional growth and achievement, Sayers leads with a significant increase in new business.”VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayers, a leading provider of cybersecurity services and IT infrastructure solutions, has been recognized as Americas Partner of the Year for 2023 by Check Point Software Technologies. This achievement serves as a testament to Sayers' outstanding growth and performance in the cybersecurity domain. In 2023, Sayers excelled with a remarkable year-over-year increase in new business bookings. This milestone exceeded Check Point’s sales goals across all product pillars in their portfolio, including Harmony, Cloud, and Infinity ELA.
2023 was a year marked by substantial ransomware incidents and the rise of AI-driven cyber threats. Sayers played a crucial role in assisting and advising during this period of escalating cyber threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations. Sayers' success is rooted in its dedication to the Check Point partner program, where it stands as one of the few Elite level partners. This status reflects Sayers' commitment to excellence and its comprehensive understanding of Check Point's diverse cybersecurity offerings.
As Sayers continues to build on this momentum, its focus remains on strengthening cybersecurity defenses for businesses, with a keen eye on innovation and client success.
About the Company:
Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL Hall of Famer, Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized Cybersecurity and IT solutions that are designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement Cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their customers. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their customers’ IT infrastructure while fostering strong partnerships.
Chris Warfield
Sayers
+1 866-358-5226
hello@sayers.com