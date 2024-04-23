University of North Florida Introduces Two New Cannabis Education Certificates in Partnership with Green Flower
These new certificates offer students a comprehensive understanding of the cannabis industry and prepare them for rewarding careers.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of North Florida (UNF) has expanded its online cannabis education offerings in partnership with Green Flower, a leading provider of cannabis education, with the additions of the Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management program and the brand-new Cannabis Product Development and Design program.
— Edythe M. Abdullah, Dean of UNF’s Division of Continuing Education
“We are delighted to expand our cannabis education portfolio in collaboration with Green Flower,” said Edythe M. Abdullah, Dean of UNF’s Division of Continuing Education. “These new certificates offer students a comprehensive understanding of the cannabis industry and prepare them for rewarding careers.”
The Cannabis Product Development and Design Certificate is designed for individuals interested in the formulation, manufacturing, and marketing of cannabis products, while the Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Certificate is tailored for those seeking to play a leadership role in regulatory compliance, risk management, and legal issues in the cannabis industry.
These new programs complement UNF’s existing three online cannabis education offerings:
- Cannabis Fundamentals Certificate: A foundational program covering the history, science, and laws related to cannabis.
- Cannabis Business Certificate: Focuses on the business aspects of the cannabis industry, including finance, marketing, and operations.
- Cannabis Health Care Certificate: Explores the medical uses of cannabis and its impact on patient care.
“We are proud to work with UNF to provide students with high-quality cannabis education,” said Max Simon, Green Flower CEO. “These new programs, along with the three originally offered when UNF launched online cannabis education with us last summer, will help individuals thrive in the dynamic and ever-evolving cannabis industry by providing the opportunity to take their potential career path in a variety of rewarding directions.”
All five certificates are available for enrollment now, and classes are open to students anywhere — not just in the North Florida region. For more information and to enroll in any of these programs, visit UNF’s Division of Continuing Education cannabis education page.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides compliance training for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
About the UNF Division of Continuing Education
The University of North Florida Division of Continuing Education offers unparalleled education and training programs that the community selects for personal enrichment, professionals prefer for career advancement, employers recommend to associates and companies seek for long-term success.
