Job Opening: Information Technology Specialist 1

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

This position will provide technical support services to all Office of the State Auditor (OSA) divisions and its clients. Technical support services includes workstation, network, and software support and configuration. This position may serve as a primary or backup role in supporting all OSA systems. This position is expected to work more independently as an incumbent learns more about technologies used by the OSA.

*This is a hybrid position. 3 to 4 days per week will be worked in the office.

Department : Operations Management

: Operations Management Job ID : 76035

: 76035 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date : 5/13/2024

: 5/13/2024 Salary Range: $24.08 - $36.14/hourly; $50,279 - $75,460/annually

Minimum Qualifications

A minimum of one (1) year of IT related experience should include the following:

Experience providing technical support to end-users in a hybrid work environment.

Experience installing and configuring workstation software and Windows Operating System (OS).

Experience supporting Microsoft M365/Office productivity suite (Outlook, MS Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint).

Experience troubleshooting network connectivity issues with VPN, LAN/WAN, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).

Experience managing user permissions using Active Directory (AD).

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent customer service skills that include active listening, empathy, and problem-solving.

Preferred Qualifications

Two (2) years of IT technical support experience in a Helpdesk or Desktop support environment.

Experience with Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems.

Experience with network equipment such as routers, switches, servers, printers, scanners, and SANs.

Experience with CaseWare Working Papers, Laserfiche or other document management systems.

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Additional Requirements

Must be able to lift and carry or move up to 15 pounds.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check and driver's history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.