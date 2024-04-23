Triumph Over An Invisible Enemy: New Book Reveals a Groundbreaking Cure for Chronic Prostatitis
"How to Cure Chronic Prostatitis and Get Your Life Back" by Mark Swain offers insights into conquering this painful, debilitating and misunderstood condition.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROSTATE disease is a silent scourge on millions of men around the world. It is hidden behind a curtain of denial and yet it's a potentially killer disease. But now author Mark Swain has stepped out of the shadows with a book describing how he overcame the painful and often imperceptible illness.
Mark Swain’s “How to Cure Chronic Prostatitis and Get Your Life Back” is a personal pilgrimage that lays open a life-transforming remedy. In it, Swain looks into what chronic prostatitis is, its causes, common symptoms, and ways to control the condition. The detailed step-by-step treatments, progress pictures as well as scientific reports are like maps guiding towards wellness. However, it's not just Swain's story; it's an amalgamation of experiences from other sufferers, carefully woven together.
Misunderstood or misdiagnosed often by many medics, chronic prostatitis receives clarity through Swain’s account. His narration captures everything from the terrible symptoms he endured to his quest for cure that took him from his home in Australia all the way to Athens to the clinic of leading urologist Dr. Pavlos Georgiadis who deployed his non-surgical treatment protocol to successfully restore Swain’s prostate to its original state, bringing relief to him as he has thousands of other patients from around the world.
Swain's insight highlights the depth of suffering that this invisible condition can bestow. He explains: "Based on my own personal experience and conversations with other sufferers, I know that the symptoms of chronic prostatitis are often dismissed as trivial and that the true level of pain caused is often completely overlooked. Chronic prostatitis is far from ‘just a nuisance,’ it can result in intense, excruciating and lasting pain that dramatically impacts the lives of those experiencing it.
"Sufferers will feel the need to urinate with an intensity and persistence. Burning can occur with attempts to empty the bladder. What once required urinating two, three, five times a day is turned into going 10, 20, 30, or (the nightmare) waking up several times during the night.
"The pain can extend to the lower abdomen, the pelvic region, and to the back and between the testicles and anus. This isn't just any pain; it's a stabbing, relentless agony that can drive individuals to the brink of desperation.
"Others might have pain with ejaculation and erectile dysfunction, and on top of that, sufferers may experience high-grade fevers, depression, a constant feeling of being unwell– where every day is miserable and life becomes unbearable.
"It is because of this that I was motivated to write the book. At its core, lies a lifeline for sufferers," continues Swain. His mission however doesn't end with his recovery. Recognising the challenges many men face in accessing specialised care, he has become a champion for the cause, setting up a website for sufferers www.chronicprostatitis.org and investing in innovations like the Medoron Orion Probe - a revolutionary self-use home device for patients to track and improve the symptoms of prostatitis.
"Chronic prostatitis is a silent epidemic," declares Swain, underscoring the urgent need for heightened awareness and immediate action. “It often remains undiagnosed for years, inflicting profound suffering and devastation on men's lives.”
"How to Cure Chronic Prostatitis and Get Your Life Back" promises to be a lifeline for men lost in the shadows of illness.
Priced at £16.99, the book is available at Amazon: How to Cure Chronic Prostatitis and Get Your Life Back: Answers for sufferers of prostate issues: Amazon.co.uk: Swain, Mark: 9781923007789: Books as well as Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Booktopia and many other global platforms.
About the Author
Mark Swain, a seasoned professional in financial services, boasts over 25 years of strategic sales experience at executive levels with renowned companies such as American Express, ANZ Bank, and Ingram Micro. Today, Mark is involved in mentoring and investing in high-growth tech startups, alongside managing a boutique sales advisory firm focused on facilitating significant transactions for banks and financial services companies.
In addition to his professional endeavours, he passionately advocates for those suffering from Chronic Prostatitis. As the founder of www.chronicprostatitis.org and a contributor to the development of the home use medical device, the Orion Probe Register your interest with the Orion Probe from MEDORON, Mark is dedicated to improving the lives of men affected by this condition.
Originally hailing from the Midlands in the UK, Mark now calls Australia home, he can be reached at mark@chronicprostatitis.org.
