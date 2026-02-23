Laos and the UAE Forge Landmark Partnership to Support the Development of the ASEAN Digital and AI Hub

The signing ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, between H.E. Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Technology and Communications of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, and H.E. Khalifa Matar Al Mazrouei, Chairman of MENAS Capital LLC.

A landmark agreement on the ASEAN Digital and AI Hub Initiative is poised to boost tech collaboration between Laos and the United Arab Emirates.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the ASEAN Digital and Artificial Intelligence Hub Initiative has been signed at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Residence, marking a major step in technological collaboration between the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and the United Arab Emirates.The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Technology and Communications of the Lao PDR, represented by H.E. Saleumxay Kommasith , Minister of Technology and Communications, and MENAS Capital LLC, represented by H.E. Khalifa Matar Al Mazrouei, Chairman of MENAS Capital LLC.The strategic cooperation aims to support the development of the ASEAN Digital and Artificial Intelligence Center project, fostering innovation, advancing digital transformation, and promoting the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence technologies across the region. The initiative seeks to position Laos as a regional hub for digital innovation, research collaboration, and cross-border technology development within ASEAN and beyond.The signing ceremony brought together distinguished guests, senior officials, and business leaders from Laos and the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the shared commitment of both parties to strengthening international partnerships in emerging technologies and digital infrastructure.H.E. Saleumxay Kommasith emphasised the importance of international collaboration in accelerating Laos’ digital transformation agenda and supporting the country’s vision for a modern and inclusive digital economy.Representing MENAS Capital LLC, H.E. Khalifa Matar Al Mazrouei highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating that MENAS Capital is committed to advancing innovation, technology investment and cross-regional collaboration between ASEAN and the Middle East. He emphasised the firm’s strong interest in supporting investment in green energy and sustainable infrastructure projects in Laos, recognising the country’s competitive renewable energy advantage. He reaffirmed MENAS Capital’s commitment to contributing capital, expertise and long-term partnership to accelerate theASEAN Digital and Artificial Intelligence Hub Initiative, and strengthen sustainable digital ecosystems across the region.The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence development, digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystems, research collaboration, and technology investment. The initiative is expected to strengthen regional connectivity, support skills development, and accelerate sustainable economic growth through advanced digital technologies.In addition, both parties highlighted the strategic opportunity to promote investment in data centre infrastructure in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. Laos is widely recognised for its strong renewable energy base, with hydropower forming the backbone of its electricity supply. The country benefits from competitively priced green electricity compared with many neighbouring markets, creating a clear cost advantage for energy-intensive digital infrastructure.With significant available land, expanding infrastructure and access to stable, low-carbon power, Laos presents an attractive location for sustainable, green-powered data centres. Such investment would support artificial intelligence, cloud services and regional digital platforms, while reinforcing Laos’ ambition to become a trusted regional hub for digital innovation built on affordable and environmentally responsible energy.This collaboration reflects the growing ties between Southeast Asia and the Middle East in shaping the future of digital economies and advancing cross-regional innovation.EndsAbout MENAS Capital LLCMENAS Capital LLC is an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm focused on strategic investments in technology, infrastructure and sustainable development. The firm partners with government and private sector stakeholders to deliver long-term, high-impact projects that support innovation, green energy investment and cross-border economic growth.

