Landmark Laos: UAE Business Forum Ignites New Era of Trade and Investment

Prime Minister of the Lao, H.E. Sonexay Siphandone ​Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, CEO of KogoPAY, H.E. Awad Bin Sheikh Mohammed Bin Al Sheikh Mujren, Dr. Rithikone Phoummasack, Chairman of AIF Group Laos, Marlene Murphy, President of Philippine Partnership Circle, Abdulla Ali Al Mubarak, and Gillian Elsworth. The Prime Minister of the Leo, Ambassador and distinguished guests

Inaugural Laos-UAE Business Forum Marks Major Step in Trade Ties, Showcasing Investment Opportunities and Global Integration in the Region.

This forum has not only showcased Laos’ vast economic potential​, but also its commitment to global integration.” — Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, Founder and CEO of KogoPAY

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Laos-UAE Business Forum, held on 10th February 2025 at Dubai’s Kempinski Hotel, marked a significant milestone in bilateral trade relations.The event, attended by Lao PDR Prime Minister H.E. Sonexay Siphandone, senior government ministers, and top industry leaders, ​illustrated a shared commitment to economic collaboration​ with executives from banking, financial services, energy, and technology gather​ing to explore high-impact opportunities​ and the strengthening​ of ties between nations.Jointly organised by the Lao PDR Ministry of Planning and Development and AIF Group Laos, with backing from the UAE Embassy in Hanoi, Nation Pulse Dubai, and KogoPAY Group, the forum was a hub for strategic partnerships and investment prospects. ​The event commenced with opening remarks by Dr. Rithikone Phoummasack, Chairman of AIF Group Laos, followed by a welcoming address from H.E. Awad Bin Sheikh Mohammed Bin Al Sheikh Mujren.In his keynote speech, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone provided an overview of Laos' economic landscape, highlighting the country's readiness for increased foreign investment, particularly in sectors ripe for development such as renewable energy, technology, agriculture and infrastructure. The Prime Minister also ​spoke of Laos' vast forest areas and its preparations to engage in carbon credit trading, signalling ​his country's commitment to sustainable development.In a following keynote address, the Lao PDR Minister of Planning and Investment H.E. Phet Phomphiphak outlined incentives offered by the southeast Asian country on foreign investment, including tax breaks, special economic zones, and other support for key industries.The forum also illuminated Laos' progressive stance on innovation and adaptation to global economic trends, including the burgeoning field of blockchain and cryptocurrency. During a dynamic Q&A session, the Chairman of JIS Group shared insights into the operational crypto business ventures within Laos, backed by government licenses, which are not just potential but current and active contributors to the economic landscape of the region.​The event attracted strong interest from UAE-based sectors, leading to discussions centred on unlocking new trade pathways and harnessing emerging technologies to drive sustainable growth. ​ Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, CEO and Founder of KogoPAY , shared her enthusiasm for the forum’s success. “This forum has not only showcased Laos’ vast economic potential​, but also its commitment to global integration,” she said. “At KogoPAY, we are excited about the opportunities for collaboration that could ​build bridge​s that connect Laos with key markets in the UAE, Europe, and the UK​ specifically designed to driv​e economic growth and innovation on an international scale.”​The Laos-UAE Business Forum has established a solid foundation for future trade and investment setting a clear path for actionable partnerships and long-term economic collaboration. It further positions Laos as a serious player in global markets while strengthening its ties with the UAE and beyond.

