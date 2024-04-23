Rosy & Earnest Launches 2 New EWG Verified Fine Fragrances, Furthering Commitment to Transparency and Clean Formulations
The award-winning fragrance brand Rosy & Earnest is unveiling two new gourmand EWG VERIFIED scents, Pistachio Delight and Vanilla Rum Royal.
For us, it is important to give customers peace of mind along with luxurious, multi-faceted scents that they will love.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning fragrance brand Rosy & Earnest, founded just over a year ago, is thrilled to unveil its latest scents with full-ingredient transparency, Pistachio Delight and Vanilla Rum Royal. These new additions to the brand’s genderless collection have also achieved the prestigious EWG VERIFIED TM certification, solidifying the brand’s position as a pioneer in offering consumers fully transparent, third-party-certified clean formulations. Rosy & Earnest was the second brand of Eau de parfum worldwide to launch EWG VERIFIED fragrances and one of a handful in the overall fragrance category.
The two new gourmand scents join Rosy & Earnest’s flagship fragrances, Be Rosy and Be Earnest:
• Pistachio Delight is inspired by delectable oriental pistachio pastries, combining pistachio chips, creamy vanilla, pink berries, rich musk, and intense wood notes.
• Vanilla Rum Royal offers an intoxicating blend of amber rum, suave vanilla, white wine lees, and intense oak, creating an addictive scent experience.
Both fragrances were meticulously formulated to meet the stringent EWG VERIFIED TM standards while delivering a lavish sensory experience by renowned Master Perfumer Nathalie Feisthauer, a recipient of prestigious industry accolades, including the FIFI Awards Best Perfumer of the Year (2019) and European ÇaFleurBon Best Perfumer of the Year (2023).
The EWG VERIFIED TM mark from the Environmental Working Group certifies that products are free from chemicals of concern and comply with the strictest and most comprehensive health standards. In the fragrance category, only a handful of brands have managed to receive this stringent certification.
The brand's commitment to transparency, clean ingredients, and quality has garnered recognition with awards such as the Consider Beyond Global Conscious Brand Award (2024) and The Global Green Beauty Awards Best Ethical Fragrance (2023).
Caroline Gélineault, Co-Founder remarked, "The absence of regulatory oversight on terms like 'natural', and 'clean' has led to confusion and unsubstantiated claims in the industry. The EWG VERIFIED TM certification plays a crucial role in validating our claims and earning our customers' trust." Marilou Hamer, the other Co-Founder, added, “For us, it is important to give customers peace of mind along with luxurious, multi-faceted scents that they will love.”
By offering total ingredient transparency, Rosy & Earnest aims to empower consumers to make informed choices for their well-being whilst addressing the issues surrounding what is referred to as the "fragrance loophole,” which allows companies to withhold numerous ingredients under the generic term "fragrance" or "parfum," potentially concealing harmful substances linked to various health concerns.
Rosy & Earnest's fragrances are priced at $125 USD or $165 CAD for a 50ml bottle, with a discovery sample set available for $12 USD or $15 CAD. The full collection is accessible exclusively online at www.rosyandearnest.com.
About Rosy & Earnest
Rosy & Earnest is a woman-owned, award-winning niche fragrance brand with 100% ingredient transparency. All four scents are EWG VERIFIED TM, a mark that ensures that the fragrances are free from chemicals of concern and meet the strictest standards for your health. It is one of only a handful of brands to have received the respected EWG VERIFIED TM mark in the fragrance category. The celebrated brand has received the Consider Beyond 2024 Global Conscious Brand Award, the 2023 Global Green Beauty Award (Best Ethical Fragrance) and the 2023 Perfumista Award (Best Industry Initiative). While addressing the need for cleaner fragrance alternatives, Rosy & Earnest also makes a meaningful impact in its communities. The brand donates profits to support the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics, which leads the movement to make beauty and personal care products safer for all.
