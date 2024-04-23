Stord Appoints Logistics Leader Scott Dorfman as a Board Director
Stord logo
Stord’s solutions allow brands to streamline their partners and systems into a single technology that far exceeds the capabilities, flexibility and scalability of most other systems.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATS OF AMERICA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stord, a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and supply chain technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands, today announces that Scott Dorfman has joined the company’s Board of Directors.
— Scott Dorfman
Scott has an extensive background in building and leading e-commerce and fulfillment platforms. Scott served as the Founder and former Chairman/CEO of Innotrac Corporation (NASDAQ: INOC), which was a full-service provider of e-commerce fulfillment, technology, and call center services. Scott and the ownership group at Innotrac purchased eBay Enterprises (fka GSI Commerce) and combined them to form Radial Corporation. Scott also co-founded and serves as CEO and Chairman of Odylia Therapeutics, a non-profit biotech company. Scott sits on the boards of Dropoff, DriverReach, Complemar, Fulcrum Equity Partners, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, BioNex, Usher 2020 Foundation, and Odylia Therapeutics.
“E-commerce has become an increasingly competitive and massive industry, and merchants are struggling to keep up with the consumer demands of e-commerce,” said Scott Dorfman. “Stord’s solutions allow brands to streamline their partners and systems into a single technology that far exceeds the capabilities, flexibility and scalability of most other systems. The real advantage of Stord’s approach is a verifiable, value-added system that provides brands transparency and efficiencies not found with most providers. Stord approached the stressors of e-commerce by building premier physical operations and supply chain software in tandem to avoid disconnect between partners and systems.”
Dorfman added, “With Stord, brands have a range of capabilities to drive revenue and save money from intelligently fulfilling orders from the best location and automatically selecting the best delivery method for each package, to improving the pre- and post-purchase customer experience with its order management system, Stord One Commerce, immediately improve operational efficiency and productivity through its warehouse management system, Stord One Warehouse, and ensure accurate, high volume, cost-effective DTC and B2B fulfillment, providing brands a scalable logistics platform to grow their businesses without the traditional supply chain headaches.”
“Providing exceptional customer experience has been at the center of our thinking at Stord,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. “Scott’s impressive record of building massive logistic solutions for e-commerce businesses and industry acumen marries perfectly with Stord’s focus on providing high-volume omnichannel brands with the visibility, data-driven optimizations, and agility required of their supply chains. Scott will help ensure we continue to push the envelope of scalable logistics with Cloud Supply Chain and provide e-commerce solutions missing within the marketplace.”
This news accelerates the continued momentum for Stord. The company recently announced new customers Athletic Greens, Kai Media, Legion Athletics, and Earth Breeze, joining other high-growth, omnichannel brands like Native, goodr, Seed Health and more. Stord recently introduced strengthened functionality for Stord One Warehouse, an operator-built warehouse management system (WMS), specifically for 3PLs. Stord also recently won several notable awards including being ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, winning 3PL Platform of the Year from SupplyTech Breakthrough, named to Forbes List of America’s Best Startup Employers, and many more.
To learn more about Stord, visit stord.com.
David Packman
Stord
+1 3237744460
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube